StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tiny Prints to Paint

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tiny Prints to Paint

Victoria Moorhouse
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tiny Prints to Paint
7 Start slideshow

Those of you ardently adoring nail art will agree—even tiny, dainty prints pack a lot of punch into a manicure. They definitely don’t have to be accented to each individual finger, either. Tiny florals are easy to create with a thin brush, a steady hand and some patience; polka dots couldn’t be simpler. The addition of these sketches can hide chips and the normal wear and tear a nail painted in a solid color will experience in a week.

When we turned to Instagram, we noticed a ton of standout manicures that utilized tiny prints, pictures, and doodles—some on each and every tip and others on only a select few. Click through this gallery to channel your inner nail artist. Don’t forget to upload your own mani to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.

More From Beauty High:
Easy Mani Tips for Non Nail Art Fanatics How to Dress Up Your Nude Manicure
These Nails Took 890 Hours to Create
Dressing Up Your Nude Manicure

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

@kitoffkilter paid tribute to the Chinese New Year's Year of the Sheep with tiny cherry blossoms and a cute accessory.

Photo: Instagram: @kitoffkilter

Using three different pastel essie nail lacquer colors, @rikki_see painted on these teeny tiny polka dots.

Photo: Instagram: @rikki_see

Cupid's arrows aren't only for Valentine's Day manicures. @topbird used the design to create two different printed accent nails using black and white lacquer over different textured and shiny base coats.

Photo: Instagram: @topbird

The more prints, the merrier. @argarutti used metallic stripes and tiny blooms each on two nails, letting the nail on the thumb serve as the accent.

Photo: Instagram: @argarutti

@nananailpolish incorporated rainbows, moons, and multicolored glitter into one manicure for a Lucky Charms-inspired look.

Photo: Instagram: @nananailpolish

@nailartbysig sketched on mini prints of donuts and Homer Simpson's face in bright spring colors.

Photo: Instagram: @nailartbysig

@nananailpolish used the wallpaper you see in the background as inspiration to create these printed nail decals with the myNCLA nail sticker app.

Photo: Instagram: nananailpolish

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Nail Art For Lazy Girls

Nail Art For Lazy Girls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share