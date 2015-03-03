Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tiny Prints to Paint

Those of you ardently adoring nail art will agree—even tiny, dainty prints pack a lot of punch into a manicure. They definitely don’t have to be accented to each individual finger, either. Tiny florals are easy to create with a thin brush, a steady hand and some patience; polka dots couldn’t be simpler. The addition of these sketches can hide chips and the normal wear and tear a nail painted in a solid color will experience in a week.
When we turned to Instagram, we noticed a ton of standout manicures that utilized tiny prints, pictures, and doodles—some on each and every tip and others on only a select few. Click through this gallery to channel your inner nail artist. Don’t forget to upload your own mani to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.
@kitoffkilter paid tribute to the Chinese New Year's Year of the Sheep with tiny cherry blossoms and a cute accessory.
Using three different pastel essie nail lacquer colors, @rikki_see painted on these teeny tiny polka dots.
Cupid's arrows aren't only for Valentine's Day manicures. @topbird used the design to create two different printed accent nails using black and white lacquer over different textured and shiny base coats.
The more prints, the merrier. @argarutti used metallic stripes and tiny blooms each on two nails, letting the nail on the thumb serve as the accent.
@nananailpolish incorporated rainbows, moons, and multicolored glitter into one manicure for a Lucky Charms-inspired look.
@nailartbysig sketched on mini prints of donuts and Homer Simpson's face in bright spring colors.
@nananailpolish used the wallpaper you see in the background as inspiration to create these printed nail decals with the myNCLA nail sticker app.
