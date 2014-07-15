Tinted Sunscreen: The Double-Duty Beauty Savior of Summer

We can all agree that multi-purpose beauty products are the best kind, right? From common household items that double as beauty products to your favorite lipstick working a side job as a blush, we love anything that makes life easier. During the summer, our favorite kind of double-duty beauty comes in the form of tinted sunscreen, which works to protect and perfect your skin all at once. Why wouldn’t you give yourself a little glow at the beach while simultaneously protecting your skin from damage? It’s a clear win-win to us. Below are our absolute favorite tinted sunscreens, so you can get the most bang for your buck.

Light, medium, or dark skin, Becca has you covered. This mineral tinted sunscreen is great for full body protection and an all over glowing look.

Becca Mineral Tint SPF 30+ Sunscreen, $34, Beccacosmetics.com

Use this SPF moisturizer to add a little extra tint that feels like virtually nothing on your face.

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer, $36, Sephora.com

Not only will you protect yourself from harsh and harmful UV rays with this sunblock, but you’ll also get the look of flawless skin. Thanks to the oil-free formula, it’s great on oily skin and will never make you feel (or look) greasy.

Murad Oil-Free Sunblock SPF 15 Sheer Tint, $25, Aveyou.com

With SPF 35, this CC cream is perfect for a day in the sun. Hide blemishes, discoloration or other imperfections with a little help from this tinted formula.

Supergoop CC Cream Daily Correct SPF 35 Sunscreen, $32, Sephora.com

Add a hint of color to your arms and legs with this SPF treatment, designed to enhance and firm skin all over for perfection.

Miracle Skin Transformer SPF 20 Tinted Body Treatment Enhancer, $34, Dermstore.com

Protect your skin and look great while doing it with this tinted sunscreen. It’s water-resistant so it will leave your skin looking fresh — and feeling protected — through whatever the day will throw at you.

MD Solar Sciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30 Sunscreen, $32, Sephora.com

This is the ultimate full coverage sunscreen. It protects your skin from the sun and gives you an extra boost of color. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to apply thanks to the light fluid formula.

Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Tinted Sunscreen, $33.50, Laroche-posay.us

Stay ahead of the sun-tanning game and give yourself a sun-kissed glow with this bronzing balm that features SPF 30 to protect you from the sun’s rays.

Stila Stay All Day 10-In-One Bronzing Beauty Balm, $38, Sephora.com