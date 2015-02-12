Tinted Moisturizers For The Perfect No-Makeup Look

It’s not all the time that we want to be covered in a heavy foundation. Sometimes something light that provides moisture and evens our complexions a bit are good enough for us and that’s where tinted moisturizers come in.

A tinted moisturizer is the perfect combination between a sheer to medium coverage foundation and a moisturizer. Those looking for a bit of hydration (which is basically everyone during the winter months) would love to opt for a tinted moisturizer so our skin can steer clear of dry, flaky spots. Aside from evening skin tone and perfecting your complexion, tinted moisturizers are also incredibly lightweight, making it feel like you aren’t even wearing anything!

If you’re looking to keep things light, but need a bit more coverage or want a matte finish, applying a light loose powder foundation or translucent powder atop your tinted moisturizer can get the look you want, making it clear that just about anyone can use a tinted moisturizer!

More From Beauty High:

The Many Uses for Facial Mists

The Truth About Hair Supplements: Do You Need Them?

Skin Care Ingredients You Should Never Combine