Tinted Moisturizers For The Perfect No-Makeup Look

It’s not all the time that we want to be covered in a heavy foundation. Sometimes something light that provides moisture and evens our complexions a bit are good enough for us and that’s where tinted moisturizers come in.
A tinted moisturizer is the perfect combination between a sheer to medium coverage foundation and a moisturizer. Those looking for a bit of hydration (which is basically everyone during the winter months) would love to opt for a tinted moisturizer so our skin can steer clear of dry, flaky spots. Aside from evening skin tone and perfecting your complexion, tinted moisturizers are also incredibly lightweight, making it feel like you aren’t even wearing anything!
If you’re looking to keep things light, but need a bit more coverage or want a matte finish, applying a light loose powder foundation or translucent powder atop your tinted moisturizer can get the look you want, making it clear that just about anyone can use a tinted moisturizer!
More From Beauty High:
The Many Uses for Facial Mists
The Truth About Hair Supplements: Do You Need Them?
Skin Care Ingredients You Should Never Combine
Now technically, this is a tinted hydrating gel cream, but it's literally just too good not to include in this list. Marine botanicals help to replenish thirsty skin and even increase your skin's hydration by 215% after wearing for just one week. This incredible innovation comes in ten different shades to give you a dewy sheer-to-medium coverage for the radiant, soft, smooth finish that we're all dying for.
(bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream; $29 at sephora.com)
For an incredible healthy glow, this Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer will do the trick. It features an antioxidant vitamin complex of vitamins C and E that help to protect the skin from a harsh environment. It uses sodium hyaluronate to hydrate and soften skin and even ease fine, dry lines.
(Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20; $44 at sephora.com)
Coming in eight incredible shades, this water-resistant moisturizer is packed to the brim with sun protection and enough color to have your skin tone looking perfectly even. This light, hydrating, long-lasting tinted moisturizer works well for any skin type and gives the perfect finish every time.
(Stila Sheer Color Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free SPF 20; $34 at sephora.com)
Want instant moisturize, SPF protection and a hint of skin-perfecting color? Well, meet Clinique's Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer. Its incredibly refreshingly, lightweight formula provides a "no-makeup" look and feel, yet covers imperfections with a natural, hydrating touch.
(Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15; $27 at sephora.com)
Give your thirsty skin the perfect drink with this NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer. It's infused with lush, naturally derived ingredients that are proven to reduce the appearance of discoloration and dark spots giving you a clearer and brighter complexion instantly.
(NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer BroadSpectrum SPF 30; $43 at sephora.com)
To hide any imperfections, use this tinted moisturizer by AmorePacific. This safe-for-all-skin-types tinted moisturizer gives the most beautiful radiant finish and also acts as a treatment product that supports hyaluronic acid production and prevents moisture loss and fine lines.
(AmorePacific Moisture Bound Tinted Treatment Moisturizer SPF 15; $70 at sephora.com)
This lightweight, water-based tinted moisturizer blends into your skin as easily as a moisturizer without clogging pores while diffusing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving an even, natural finish. Containing chamomile, vitamins A, C and E and sodium hyaluronate, this miracle product works to nourish, moisturize, protect and revitalize your skin.
(Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen; $36 at sephora.com)