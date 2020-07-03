5 Tinted Moisturizers With Vitamin C for Coverage With Extra Radiance

Scroll To See More Images

We’re all about a two-for-one here. If we’re making an effort to put on makeup, it would be great if the ingredients would also do something a bit magical for our skin. Tinted moisturizers with vitamin C are a great way to make that happen. Not only do they cover up any imperfections while letting your skin breathe, but they also can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, brightening your face throughout the day. Of course, that’s not all these babies do.

If we’re all about a two-for-one, well, many of these do even more than cover and brighten. With broad-spectrum SPF, they also help protect skin from UVA/UVB rays. (Though, you should probably reapply. Try a powder sunscreen!) Many of these also contain other skin-calming ingredients including black currant and peony-root extract. It’s like foundation and skincare in one. You can’t go wrong.

Shop some of our favorite tinted moisturizers and find the right shade and formula for your unique skin. Because the coverage is sheer-to-medium, you have more flexibility with finding your exact shade match.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Honest Clean Corrective Tinted Moisturizer With Vitamin C SPF 30

Not only does this tinted moisturizer cover imperfections without hiding your skin, but it also delivers a burst of brightening vitamin C.

Andalou Naturals Vitamin C Sheer Tint SPF 30

This vitamin C-infused BB cream is made with organic, non-GMO, gluten free, sustainable, fair trade and cruelty-free ingredients.

Neutrogena Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Antioxident-rich vitamins A, C and E give this tinted moisturizer skin benedits.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Fans love the way this tinted moisturizer evens the skin tone and also helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots caused by hyperpigmentation.

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Black currant, peony-root extract and vitamin C enhance brightness while SPF 30 protects skin.