StyleCaster
Share

The Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer Can Be Found at Sephora

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer Can Be Found at Sephora

Elizabeth Denton
by
The Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer Can Be Found at Sephora
Photo: ImaxTree.

While full-coverage, matte foundation is nice for special occasions, it can often be too heavy for day-to-day wear—especially when you’re working from home or having a lazy day in with friends. Well, grab those reward points because some of the best tinted moisturizers can be found at Sephora. From lightweight hydrating coverage to buildable tinted moisturizer with sun protection, there’s an option for everyone and every skin type.

What’s so great about tinted moisturizer is that the shades are pretty flexible. Most people will match with a few hues so it’s easy to find that work for you. Just look at what you get from each product to decide what works best for your skin type. Worried about fine lines and wrinkles? Look for complexion products containing neuropeptides. Or if hydration is what you’re after, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E will smooth even the flakiest skin.

Pick up one of our favorite tinted moisturizers below that will even out your skin tone and feel fresh throughout summer and beyond.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

nars pure radiant tinted moisturizer

Image: Sephora.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Fans love this tinted moisturizer for its natural-looking coverage and sun protection.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer $45
buy it
laura mercier tinted moisturizer

Image: Sephora.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 – Oil Free

The oil-free version of this OG favorite is a Sephora best-seller thanks to the way it controls oil but gives a healthy glow.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer $46
buy it
tarte bb cream

Image: Tarte.

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

For medium, matte coverage, Tarte’s BB cream is your jam. It can be used under foundation as a primer or on its own.

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment $37
buy it
perricone md

Image: Sephora.

Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This lightweight foundation contains neuropeptides so it helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles while you’re wearing it.

Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation $60
buy it
dr jart bb cream

Image: Dr Jart.

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45

Even those with the most sensitive skin love this beauty balm for the way its smooths and hides any flaking.

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm $39
buy it
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Sunscreen

Ilia.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Part skincare and part foundation, Ilia’s Skin Tint provides lightweight coverage with

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint $46
buy it
sephora collection weekend warriorq

Image: Sephora.

Sephora Collection Weekend Warrior Tone Up Cream

This vegan complexion booster smooths skin and provides lightweight coverage.

Sephora Collection Weekend Warrior Tone… $16
buy it

 

beauty newsletter banner

Tags:
share