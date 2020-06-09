The Best Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer Can Be Found at Sephora

While full-coverage, matte foundation is nice for special occasions, it can often be too heavy for day-to-day wear—especially when you’re working from home or having a lazy day in with friends. Well, grab those reward points because some of the best tinted moisturizers can be found at Sephora. From lightweight hydrating coverage to buildable tinted moisturizer with sun protection, there’s an option for everyone and every skin type.

What’s so great about tinted moisturizer is that the shades are pretty flexible. Most people will match with a few hues so it’s easy to find that work for you. Just look at what you get from each product to decide what works best for your skin type. Worried about fine lines and wrinkles? Look for complexion products containing neuropeptides. Or if hydration is what you’re after, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E will smooth even the flakiest skin.

Pick up one of our favorite tinted moisturizers below that will even out your skin tone and feel fresh throughout summer and beyond.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Fans love this tinted moisturizer for its natural-looking coverage and sun protection.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 – Oil Free

The oil-free version of this OG favorite is a Sephora best-seller thanks to the way it controls oil but gives a healthy glow.

Tarte BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

For medium, matte coverage, Tarte’s BB cream is your jam. It can be used under foundation as a primer or on its own.

Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This lightweight foundation contains neuropeptides so it helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles while you’re wearing it.

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45

Even those with the most sensitive skin love this beauty balm for the way its smooths and hides any flaking.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

Part skincare and part foundation, Ilia’s Skin Tint provides lightweight coverage with

Sephora Collection Weekend Warrior Tone Up Cream

This vegan complexion booster smooths skin and provides lightweight coverage.