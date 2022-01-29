Tinashe Uses This Clear Dry Shampoo In Between Wash Days Because It Doesn’t Leave Hair “Dusty or White”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For a multi-hyphenate entertainer, Tinashe’s bonafides are as good as it gets. Among them: five studio albums, collabs with Britney Spears and M.A.C. Cosmetics, and a starring role in a televised revival of Rent. But past her achievements as a singer, dancer, actress, her real superpower is an old-soul awareness that not only keeps her unbothered amid scrutiny as a public figure, but serves as a guiding force in her career, too.

In Tinashe’s world, a body, soul, mind connection is key. Family and nature prevail, and sinking into spirituality is something that’s kept the multi-platinum-certified R&B artist not only grounded among a flurry of tour dates and appearances but lead her to walk away from a major recording contract with her long-time label.

“For me, deciding to become an independent artist was a gut feeling. I knew in my heart that it was the best decision for me to move forward,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Over the course of my career, there have been moments where I needed to remind myself to trust my gut instincts, as they are always the strongest indicator of what path I need to take. Anytime I have strayed from that path, I have paid for it in terms of my authenticity.

Her guiding force in navigating big decisions in her career? Getting quiet and listening to the heart. Ahead, the Eva NYC partner shows us how she steps up good energy and lays down sick edges, all in her quest for self-care. Below, in her own words.

“Self-care has become more important to me than ever before. I’ve recognized that I am at my best and I create my best work when I nurture my spirit, first and foremost. That can include practicing setting boundaries in romantic relationships or just getting outside. So for me, self-care is doing the things that make me feel the most like myself and usually, that means being on stage, being in nature, or being around my family.

The biggest thing is surrounding myself with people who I love and who have a lot of positive energy. Being in a good emotional, mental and spiritual headspace is the most crucial component to maintaining physical wellbeing. It is definitely hard to eat well or get enough sleep when you’re traveling, so by having a positive environment and people who are conscientious of my needs, I can be the most successful.”

Self Care on Tour

“I love exercising, especially when I’m dancing or performing. Dancing and having fun are both so important to me. Both give me energy, make me happy and help my mental state stay up and positive.

The biggest difference in my self care on the road versus when I’m at home is not necessarily having the time to do the kind of workouts I typically do when I’m not on tour. I usually hike and take Pilates and dance classes from home, and on tour, most of my exercise comes from dancing and the shows themselves.

I get my best workouts on stage because the adrenaline is pumping. I find that I don’t need as much motivation to work out when I get into a schedule or a good routine. It’s hardest to find the motivation to work out when I break my usual flow. If I feel the need to get a little extra exercise in, I take walks or hikes or go exploring outside. I love fresh air so it doesn’t feel as much like a workout.

Finding time to rest is also really important because I’m not able to have my usual sleep schedule when I’m on tour. Honestly touring is really strenuous and I haven’t necessarily mastered self care on the road yet.

Artistic Expression Through Hair Care

“I’ve experimented this past year with braids, partial braids, goddess locs, butterfly locs, cornrows, etc., and I hope to keep experimenting.

There are little tricks I’ve learned along the way: I slick my edges a lot with water and a toothbrush, but when I want to make sure that they stay laid, I usually use a light gel. When styling braids you have to be very careful not to put too much product on them because it will deteriorate the style faster. I use Eva NYC Freshen Up Dry Shampoo in-between wash days because it doesn’t leave my hair looking dusty or white.

Continuing a Spiritual Journey

“I have been on my own personal spiritual journey since I was a kid, and I’ve continued learning what that means to me more and more as I’ve gotten older. In 2020 when I was creating the 333 album, I was focused a lot on tapping into my spiritual side, as I had a lot more time than usual to focus on my thought patterns, my feelings and my inner dialogue. I decided it was really important to me to incorporate that energy in my new project and in the new music itself.

I’m excited for everyone to hear how I have evolved spiritually and emotionally with this new project. I feel like I am very much in alignment with what I am meant to be doing and I hope that my fans can tell the difference. I’m so lucky to be making my own creative decisions.

My advice for others when making decisions is to get quiet and really listen to your heart. It will always show you the way. The key is to note the difference between your instincts and your mind/thoughts.

Building the Body-Mind-Soul Connection

“I think body, mind and soul are all connected. If one of those is out of alignment, then it will throw the other out of alignment. I practice checking in with myself — monitoring my thought patterns and my moods, meditation, reading and finding time for fun and joy in my days. My favorite book to revisit is Letting Go: The Pathway to Surrender by David R. Hawkins, which was given to me by a fan at a meet-and-greet in London.

Books, candles, diffusers, incense, essential oils, sage, palo santo, soft pillow and crystals are some of my favorite self care goodies. Right now, my favorite crystal is amethyst as I am a true and true Aquarius. But my mom just bought me smoky quartz for dispelling negative energy and protection and I have been really gravitating towards it lately.

I also love Diptyque candles. And have an essential oil diffuser that I fill with lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint or lemon oils — that or I’ll burn incense that I get from my local flea market.”