Tina Fey On The Cover of Harper’s Bazaar!

I did cover girl Tina Fey’s hair for the November 2009 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. I’ve worked with Tina Fey before. Though the 30 Rock mastermind (and star!) is remarkably self-deprecating, she has absolutely beautiful hair. Of course, she’s hysterical and a blast to work with.

We shot the cover at Milk Studios. For Tina, I decided to incorporate extensions. You can tell from the expression on her face on the cover that she’s caught in a moment on the cover of being very glamorous and yet very funny at the same time. I love that about it.

Let’s discuss products: This is a very voluminous wave. So, the first step was applying Fix It Gel to Tina’s wet hair. I then used Build It spray, and medium sized round brush to first blow-dry the hair. Then, I clipped in (naturally) my Clip-in Extensions in Julia to add volume and length. Lastly, I involved a large barrel curling iron to give her ends some kicky curl.

But the real secret to Tina’s touchably tousled look? The wind machine. You can’t have a cover girl without a wind machine, Gibson Girls. Nothing is worse than stagnant hair on a cover!

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.