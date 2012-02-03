Time Crunch: How To Look Put Together in 10 Minutes

Nothing is worst than oversleeping and realizing you have ten minutes to get out your door. You almost immediately flip into a panic trying to figure out how to not look like you just rolled out of bed. You scramble to do your hair and perfect your makeup, all while racking your brain for an outfit to wear. You are, in a word, frantic.
Don’t fret, there are ways to combat your teeny tiny time frame. First up, have three ready to go hairstyles in the back of your mind. Whether it’s a ballerina bun, fishtail braid, or simple pony tail, having an idea of what you can do with your hair no matter what condition it’s in will save you from going bananas trying to find a way to make yourself look presentable.
Besides the hairstyles, have three outfit options you can put together at all times: one for a meeting, one for a coffee date, and one for running errands. Keep the look simple to combat trying to find multiple pieces when you don’t have a minute to spare.
When it comes to beauty in these situations, you need to have an arsenal of products to make you look like you had a stylist hiding in your back pocket. We’ve put together a list of beauty goods that will be your best friends in times of need. After ten minutes with these little wonders, you’ll forget why you were freaking out in the first place.
Two words: Dry Shampoo. If you haven't tried it yet, you need to work this into your collection of hair products. In a pinch, this will give your hair a fresh start while giving your roots a pop of volume.
(Oscar Blandi Dry Shampoo, $11-$23, sephora.com)
Tinted Moisturizer with SPF will do three of your steps in one: Moisturizing, Bronzing, and Sun Protection. It's hard to say no to a tube that lets you skip two of your steps to looking fab.
(Urban Defense Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, $30, sephora.com)
I'd never leave my apartment without mascara for fear of frightening my neighbors, but the time consumed trying to make my lashes look great is nearly impossible in a pinch. Try a One Coat Mascara for all of the benefits with half of the time.
(Almay One Coat Triple Effect Mascara, $6.55, drugstore.com)
If you're already straightening your hair, there's no need to whip out the old school ironing board. Don't be afraid to use your flat iron as a regular iron when your skirt has some stubborn wrinkles or your top just needs to look a little more crisp.
(GHD Professional 2 Original Styler, $205, ghdhair.com)
Ever tried using your lipstick as blush? Or vice versa? It's a life saver when you can't find one or the other, or when you're racing to beat the clock. Try a Convertible Color Compact like this one and worry about one less thing when you're getting ready.
(Stila Convertible Color Compact, $25, beauty.com)
While ten minutes isn't nearly enough time for a manicure, you at least have time for a clear top coat. Find a quick dry formula, like this one from Sally Hansen.
(Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Anti-Chip Top Coat, $5.99, walgreens.com)