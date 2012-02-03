Time Crunch: How To Look Put Together in 10 Minutes

Nothing is worst than oversleeping and realizing you have ten minutes to get out your door. You almost immediately flip into a panic trying to figure out how to not look like you just rolled out of bed. You scramble to do your hair and perfect your makeup, all while racking your brain for an outfit to wear. You are, in a word, frantic.

Don’t fret, there are ways to combat your teeny tiny time frame. First up, have three ready to go hairstyles in the back of your mind. Whether it’s a ballerina bun, fishtail braid, or simple pony tail, having an idea of what you can do with your hair no matter what condition it’s in will save you from going bananas trying to find a way to make yourself look presentable.

Besides the hairstyles, have three outfit options you can put together at all times: one for a meeting, one for a coffee date, and one for running errands. Keep the look simple to combat trying to find multiple pieces when you don’t have a minute to spare.

When it comes to beauty in these situations, you need to have an arsenal of products to make you look like you had a stylist hiding in your back pocket. We’ve put together a list of beauty goods that will be your best friends in times of need. After ten minutes with these little wonders, you’ll forget why you were freaking out in the first place.