This Newscaster Is Going Viral On TikTok For Her Luxe-Looking $1 Lipstick

It’s both good and bad when a beauty product goes viral on TikTok. It’s great because you can discover an often affordable newbie to add to your routine. But when it gets too popular, it’s impossible to find it in stores. Has anyone been able to find CeraVe’s Renewing SA Cleanser in months? We have a feeling the new TikTok favorite Wet n Wild lipstick is the next to sell out. Here’s why.

Amanda Jaeger, an anchor and journalist at THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas, has become a sensation on TikTok with more than a million followers. She shows her fans all the behind-the-scenes action of her morning show, including the way she stands behind the desk (instead of sit!) wearing comfortable Ugg slippers. Recently, one TikTok user asked Jaeger to reveal the shiny pink lipstick she wears during her show. It turns out, it’s from Wet n Wild! We stan a thrifty queen.

“I use this same one dollar lipstick for television every day,” she says in the video. “It makes your lips look like you have lipstick and gloss on.” The shade in question is Sunset Peach and it’s from the brand’s Silk Finish lipstick line. Oh, and it’s literally 98 cents at Walmart right now. You can get it at Amazon but it’s marked up there.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The warm peach hue would look amazon on any skin tone. It has a ton of pigment and shine so it’s truly a one-step look.

If you want to grab the affordable find, we wouldn’t wait. Just like other TikTok trending products, it’s sure to sell out. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.