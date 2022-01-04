So TikTok’s Favorite Perfumes Are Actually 1000% Worth The Hype (& Every Penny)—Here’s Why

Scroll To See More Images

As we close the end of 2021 and enter into this new year, I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about the person I am working to become. For many people, including myself, the start of 2022 will mark the return to office life—that is, if you haven’t already made that leap. The last two years have largely been spent on my bed watching just about every show Netflix has to offer in my Skims cozy set. Like most people, another one of my go-to sources for entertainment is TikTok. Somewhere along the line, I stumbled upon PerfumeTok, which is basically the side of the platform where fragrance lovers share their best finds and rate tried-and-true favorites.

We all know that a scent can trigger a memory, emotion or a feeling. Personally, I’ve always admired people who have a signature scent. So, with every new video I watched on the app, I’d stash the recommended perfume in my likes where they’ve remained without me ever actually purchasing the item. Honestly, it felt a bit silly trying our new fragrances when the majority of my days were spent jumping from one room in my house to the next. Discovering a new favorite smell you’d like to be associated with is deeply personal and is a fun way of teasing your personality beyond just your OOTD.

However, with regular life resuming for many in 2022, settling on a signature scent is a small way to boost your confidence. It can be anything, whether you want to present yourself as sexy, unmistakably feminine, musky, flirty, mysterious, or even as subtly fresh and clean—the perfect perfume for you is out there.

Below, I’ve gone ahead and listed 10 TikTok-viral perfumes so you can start the year running (while smelling wonderful, of course!). Don’t hesitate when it comes to these scents—they have a vast following for a reason.

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum

I’ll admit, I had my suspicions about this perfume, but Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum is perhaps overwhelmingly one of the most recommended fragrances on the app. It has strong notes of lavender blossom, pear, and bergamot—with many considering this to be a more affordable dupe for the infamous Baccarat Rouge 540. Don’t sleep on Miss Grande, y’all!

Chloé Eau de Parfum

Book your one-way ticket to Floral paradise with this high-end scent. Chloé Eau de Parfum Spray features rose, lily of the valley, freesia, magnolia and gives way to amber and cedarwood, all while remaining an overall light scent. The final result is an ultimate feminine and flirty mix.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Searching for an enticing smell? Look no further. YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum is an intoxicating warm and rich scent that’s infused with coffee and it is as enchanting as the packaging itself. This one has made it onto many people’s lists of favorites for good reason.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the Mojave Desert, this perfume is a woody scent that features notes of ambrette, Jamaican nesberry, violet, sandalwood, magnolia, Chantilly musk, crisp amber, and cedarwood. Byredo Mojave Ghost isn’t known for making a big statement, but it’s the ideal pick for intimate moments that will leave an impact.

Clean Reserve Warm Cotton

Make no mistake: smelling fresh and clean is a statement of its own. Many people this year have been shooting to give off neat vibes that are reminiscent of fresh laundry. Clean Reserve is great for an occasion (with some on TikTok even saying they like to wear it at home or before they go to bed) that’s made with sustainable ingredients.

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

Have you ever wanted to smell like a Londoner? She’s classy yet adventurous and bold. Burberry Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, sweet fruity gourmand that’s with high notes of red and dark berries. This pick smells ultra-luxurious and desirable.

Chanel Chance Eau de Toilette Spray

Chanel is known for its posh scents and that’s no different for Chanel Chance Eau de Toilette Spray. The delicate smell is a fresh floral with hints of grapefruit, jasmine, and white musk that exudes elegance.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Rihanna is regularly referred to by her fellow celebs as one of the best smelling people, so it’s no surprise that her own fragrance has made a mark of its own. The Fenty Eau de Parfum has notes of magnolia and musk that unite with tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

Good Girl Eau de Parfum

An edgy, femme fatale scent Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum is as badass as the bottle itself. It’s loud and long-lasting with notes of sensual jasmine, tuberose crystal, almond, coffee and cocoa.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 is really that girl. There is hands down no other widely recommended perfume on TikTok than her. The holy grail of fragrances is luminous and sophisticated. It’s said to be incredibly unique with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, ambergris.