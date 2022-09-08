10 Drugstore Beauty Products That Went Viral on TikTok—Including Volumizing Mascaras & Mattifying Primers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a frequent TikTok dweller, then you understand the impact a single short video can have. One TikTok with millions of views can get a product trending and even wipe it off the shelves (*cough, cough* Mikayla Nogueira). Take, for example, the Dior Addict lip oil and every Charlotte Tilbury product ever. Those might be a little out of your budget (and mine), which is why I’ve rounded up 10 TikTok-viral drugstore beauty products.

To show just how budget-friendly they are, I added up all of the prices and the grand total came out to $87. Ka-ching! Several of the products are on sale right now, too.

Between a mascara that makes it look like you have fake lashes on and a powder that gets rid of shine, TikTok has got you covered. Keep reading for 10 viral picks to add to your makeup bag.

Essence Lash Princess False Effect Mascara

Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara is always selling like hotcakes, and that’s probably because shoppers say it’ll replace your falsies. The mascara gives you long, defined, voluminous lashes without clumps, flaking or smudging.

Essence Brighten Up! Banana Pressed Powder

For all you oily peeps, reduce the shine with the Brighten Up! Banana Pressed Powder. You, too, will be shook by the results in this TikTok.

Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara

You can never have too many tubes of mascara. Maybelline’s Sky High mascara should be next in line because it lengthens and lifts your lashes to heights you never thought possible.

L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream

Not a fan of heavy foundation? Try the L’Oréal BB cream that gives you a smooth, dewy, lightweight base. Don’t be scared off by its green color; the tint conceals redness so well.

Wet n Wild Megaglo Liquid Highlighter

Packing on tons of highlighter has been trending lately because the result, super glowy skin, is beyond stunning. The Megaglo Liquid Highlighter is the perfect product for achieving the dewy skin of your dreams. Its shimmering pearl pigments are so pretty and there are also plenty of skincare ingredients to simultaneously hydrate your skin.

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Filled with squalane for hydration, this e.l.f. primer glides onto skin and blurs imperfections as if they were never even there to begin with. If you’re aiming for a filter-like complexion, this product is a keeper.

Revlon Oil Control Face Roller

TikTok loooves mattifying products, and Revlon’s Oil Control Face Roller is no exception. I have my own and can attest to its ability to absorb the excess oil on your face. It also just feels really nice on your skin.

NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum

Some concealers can look cakey or settle into fine lines, but this NYX one contains skincare ingredients such as tremella mushroom, cica and green tea that give your skin up to 24 hours of hydration.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder

If you’re tired of foundations that emphasize rather than hide your shine, reach for this lightweight L’Oréal powder formula. It provides full coverage and a matte finish for up to 24 hours.

NYX Pore Filler Targeted Primer Stick

Can’t figure out how to make your pores look smaller? NYX’s Pore Filler Targeted Primer Stick creates a soft-focus finish that looks so smooth. The results in this TikTok are seriously unbelievable.