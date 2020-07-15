Teens on TikTok Are Painting Their Teeth to Match Their Makeup

lt used to be that Instagram set all the beauty trends but as of late, TikTok is where it’s at if you want to see something new and innovative. The hottest new thing blowing up the platform? The TikTok tooth polish trend. Yes, I said tooth polish. It’s like nail polish for your teeth that peels right off. Some fans of the stuff are matching their temporary tooth color to their makeup, while others are taking the is opportunity to go ultra-white as if they got veneers overnight.

TikTokers are using CHRŌM Toothpolish to get the look. The brand includes brights, whites, black, metallics, glitters and glowing shades that dry quickly and last up to 24 hours. Don’t worry—they’re also non-toxic and made with FD&C approved ingredients, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. So, don’t eat it but if you do, you probably don’t have to worry too much.

Watch these beauty creators play around with teeth color and then shop your own. Hey, Halloween is closer than you think. (Even if it’ll just be on social media this year.)

@thedaintyfunk

This creator calls their look “tooth fairy school.”

@delawesst

Cotton candy pink plus glitter? Yes, please.

@looksbylexington

Lexington matched her teeth to her pink faux-mask. (She has a real one too, of course.)

@soggyalien22

This TikToker matched her blue teeth to her shirt.

