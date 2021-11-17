TikTok Discovered The Easiest Way to Achieve Perfect Heatless Curls, Thanks to These Funky Hair Tools

TikTok is truly the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to beauty hacks. This week alone, users on the social media app pointed us in the direction of these wildly effective wrinkle-erasing patches that work overnight, and now, we’re being shown how to get salon-quality curls with absolutely no heat involved. How is this app free?!

It seems like overnight practically every single influencer and beauty obsessive on our FYP started reviewing these headband-like things that lead to voluminous curls you’d see on the catwalk of your favorite fashion show. Users like @kayli.boyle demonstrated just how easy it is to achieve these perfect waves when using the flexible headband. In her video that’s garnered nearly a million likes since being posted, you can see how she wraps her hair around the flexible rod and unveils the finished product to be that of what dreams are made. If you search #curlinghack or #heatlesscurls, you’ll find pages upon pages of accounts using the same method.

It goes as follows: You take the flexible rod headband and place it on top of your head. Then, you wrap your hair towards the headband working from your roots to the bottom layer, each time adding more hair to the process. You’ll be left with pigtails of sorts that slightly resemble the wigs that the Founding Fathers used to rock, but hey, nobody’s gonna see you looking like this. Even better, you might not need to add product to this process. If you have hair that maintains curls easily, you can probably go without hair spray. If your hair flattens easily, spray it up while it’s wrapped around the headband. This will help with volume and hold.

There are a few different ways to achieve these heatless curls. Some TikTok users advise wrapping your hair around the band when it’s damp, but others, like @gillianxgrace, say that they can achieve the look on dry hair, and without any products. “I wrapped it on third-day hair,” she said, meaning three days since she washed her locks. “I’m going to add a bit of dry shampoo to my roots, and I’m ready to go!” she said as she unveiled some eye-catching curls.

Our take? Test it out a few times and see what works best before you come to a conclusion on this hack.

Along with doing less damage to your hair by opting out of styling that relies on hot tools, this innovative hair hack is a major time-saver. Imagine how much easier your mornings before work will be when you don’t have to spend a half-hour curling your hair. With this process, your hair can be done in and look as good as new simply by unwrapping it in under a minute. It’s almost too good to be true.

Below, we found a few of these popular tools on Amazon that seem to have shoppers’ hearts. Each of them is around $12, so you can feel good knowing that no banks will be breaking when you buy these hair tools.

Ivyu Hair Rollers

Get a curling rod, a holder clip, and a sleek storage bag all in this set. You can choose from black, pink, and leopard color options, too.

Heatless Curling Rod Headband

Achieve the waves of your dreams with this all-in-one headband. It comes with built-in scrunchies toward the bottom of the flexible tool so that you can secure your hair in place while it dries. Usually $15, you can shop it on sale now for under $12.

Tifara Beauty Hair Rollers

Want tighter curls, or twisted locks that go in different directions? These best-selling flexible hair rollers will do the trick. Each pack comes with seven rods in seven different sizes, so you can customize your hair style easier. They work the same—wrap damp hair around the tool and let your hair air dry. Once you unwind your locks, you’ll be left looking like you just got back from the salon.