TikTok Went Nuts Over This Three-Step Routine for the Glowiest Skin Ever

It used to be that YouTube makeup tutorials made certain beauty products blow up. Not anymore. Now, TikTok drives major sales for brands, especially when it’s an honest, not-sponsored review with more than two million likes. The TikTok Glow Recipe trend is blowing up this week, thanks in part to three popular creators. At least, these are the three videos on my FYP that made me stop and say, whoa.

It seems the first to start the trend was creator @glamzilla, who posted a video in February responding to questions about how she gets her glow. “It’s the Glow Recipe dang toner, girl!” she says while pouring the Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner into her hands. “She a thick, thick toner.” She takes the product and applies it all over her face and neck. After letting it dry, she follows it up with the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. “This serum is formulated with niacinamide,” she says. “This is how I get that glow all of you have been asking about.”

It looks so good, TikToker @mikaylanogueira tried it, too, giving @glamzilla all the credit. Mikayla adds the Innisfree Jeju Cherry Blossom Jelly Cream ($18.40 at Amazon) on top. The three together she says caused her foundation to go on the best it ever has.

Not one to stay away from a viral TikTok trend, @annaxsitar hit up Sephora to find the Glow Recipe favorites. “I think I love it,” she says about the results.

Ready to get your hands on these best-sellers? You probably shouldn’t wait too long. According to the rep from Glow Recipe, the brand saw a 600 percent spike in daily sales after these videos. That is no joke. Shop them all, below. And don’t forget to add the new Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner

If you have dullness or uneven skin texture, this toner helps gently smooth roughness while it hydrates.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

This product is equal parts makeup and skincare as it’ll give your face highlights without mica, glitter or a gray cast.