Watch in Awe as these TikTokers Boost Their Curls With a Diffuser

It used to be that we looked to Instagram for the next big thing in beauty but TikTok is slowly taking its place. Take the Tiktok curl diffusing tutorial that’s going viral. User @moothless posted a video in which she shows how to use leave-in conditioner, hair gel and a hair diffuser to get bomb curls that are frizz-free, full and shiny. “This is MY method and what works for ME,” she captioned the video. Well, with 2.1 million likes and countless users copying her method, it looks like it works for a lot of other people, as well.

“First, get your leave-in conditioner,” @moothless says while showing her African Pride Olive Miracle Anti-Breakage Leave In Conditioner ($3.99 at Sally Beauty). She applies the conditioner to wet hair, followed by Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Moroccan Sleek Oil Treatment ($4.94 at Amazon). Then, she takes a brush, and combs her curls section by section. Next, she uses ECO Styler Professional Styling Gel ($2.63 at Amazon) and scrunches her hair. Finally, she grabs her hair dryer’s diffuser attachment and puts the heat on high and the fan on high.

“Don’t touch your hair. Let it dry. Let the gel set,” she says as she waves the diffuser around her hair without touching it just yet. Once the gel is dry, she starts with her roots, “massaging them a little” with the diffuser. Once the roots are dry, you can use the diffuser as you typically see those with curly hair do, by dropping sections of hair into the diffuser and blow-drying up. The finished product is a salon-worthy look at home.

Dozens and dozens of TikTok users are shook by what their hair can do with this method, using their own hair products. Check out some of our favorites, below.

