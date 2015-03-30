Skin Care Products That Tighten and Minimize the Appearance of Your Pores

Scroll To See More Images

Pores have pretty much inspired their own genre of skin care. Whether it’s blurring their surface with air-brush-like formulas or unclogging them of the dirt and grime, thus ridding them of their blackhead status, they get a lot of TLC. There’s a couple reasons behind the product market for pores—and some of them have to do with keeping your complexion clear. For once, tightening up your pores could make them less likely to get clogged up, which worst case scenario, could potentially lead to infection. A lot of the times, pores appear larger because they’ve stretched out due to what’s trapped inside of them. The other product movement is more makeup motivated, blurring their surface so you get an airbrushed look.

Looking to minimize the appearance on your own? Take a look at some of the specifically skin care-targeted products below that work to tighten up or just make those pores a lot less noticeable.

Combining anti-aging solutions and pore addressing qualities into one product, Kiehl’s crafted a serum that, over time, is said to lift skin and tighten skin, thus tightening the size of your pores and making them less noticeable. To aid in the restoration of elasticity in the skin, the brand included a key ingredient of micro-filtered yeast extract, which holds antioxidants and is known for helping in cellular renewal processes.

Another double-duty skin care product, The Body Shop’s Pore Perfector has a call-out ingredient of seaweed that’s known to even out and calm skin tone—more importantly the blend includes astringents that’s meant to constrict and tighten up your pores, making them less visible to your eye. Would you give it a shot?

Charcoal can do some wonders for your pores and skin overall. The ingredient is known to remove excess oil, and this sheet mask is enriched with it for the very purpose of detoxifying your skin. It also includes ingredients that remove dirt and debris from your pores and spearmint extract that is described to help improve the elasticity of your skin. On clean skin, apply the mask for about 15 minutes but don’t rinse off the excess formula when you’re done. That’s meant to be lightly massaged into your skin to reap the full benefits. If this is anything like Dr. Jart+’s other masks, it’ll be worth the investigation.

In another charcoal mask infused moment, beauty brand boscia’s hydrogel charcoal mask is made of two pieces and the star ingredient is said to detoxify and heal your skin. It also is meant to soothe redness and addresses clogged pores, which in the end results to cleaning them out so they don’t look as large and stretched out.

This product is a pore exfoliator, which you might have guessed extracts debris and oil from your pores. In addition, it’s formulated with two astringents, witch hazel and cinnamon, that tighten up your pores, as well as pomegranate seed oil, which is known for being rich in antioxidants that generally help fight off free radicals from doing damage to your skin. It’s recommended to be used about two to three times a week.

