‘Tiger King’ Nail Decals Exist and Ariana Grande Already Has Them

Millions and millions of people around the country have been transfixed by Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. I am one of the few who hasn’t—and doesn’t plan to—watch. I’m sorry, I just can’t. But it seems Ariana Grande has and her next DIY mani just might be Tiger King nails. It was only a matter of time. Nail decals can be made from pretty much anything now and with a talented nail artist, they can look seriously legit.

Over the weekend, Nail Swag, a popular Los Angeles-based nail salon, posted intricate nail tips with Tiger King designs to Instagram. They featured nail decals courtesy of Cha Cha Covers. Joe Exotic and his interesting tattoos and tigers are all over these talons. While I might not know Tiger King, I do know nails and these are seriously well done. We’re not sure if Nail Swag founder and celebrity favorite manicurist Natalie Minerva created them or one of her talented artists.

The caption notes that these nails, and really pretty lavender tips, are on their way to Ariana Grande. We thought it might be a joke at first—though Nail Swag does do her nails. But then we saw Grande’s hilarious comments. “Ur insane,” Grande wrote, including a row of laughter. “And also so talented wow,” she added. Grande even noted their (very) subtle nod to another one of Nail Swag’s creations. “At first glance they look like our met nails …. bitch look again,” she wrote.

We’re dying to see Grande rock them while physical distancing at home. She’s been hilarious on social media, acting out Adam Sandler movies with her mom, as well as best friend Elizabeth Gillies. Hey, whatever we can do to stay sane while keeping healthy.