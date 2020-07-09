Tiffany Haddish Shaved Her Head & Shut Down Critics At the Same Time

We’re used to seeing Tiffany Haddish change up her hair, going from a sleek bob to a flirty ponytail. This new look is a bit different but just as gorgeous. Haddish shaved her head on Instagram in an almost-27 minute video. She took scissors and went right for her faux-locs. Her friend and hairstylist Precious is in the background having a bit of anxiety but Haddish has no concerns. “They’re acting like this shit isn’t going to grow back,” she says. She notes that she’s been talking about shaving her head for years but everyone has been “blocking it.” Not anymore.

Hairstylist Lacy Redway commented on her support for Haddish, saying “You finally did it!…Hair doesn’t define us and you know we got the wigs on deck if we choose to.” As an actress, that’s of course something Haddish is thinking about as she tells Precious she’s wearing a wig in an upcoming move. So, don’t worry! Once the locs are out, she says: “I look beautiful. I am beautiful.”

Haddish comes back online to make another video to respond to critics whose comments she saw or she knows she’s about to see. “Why, when a woman decides, ‘Hey I’m going to cut this hair off because I want to see my scalp,” she got to have a mental problem. Nothing is wrong with my brain,” she says. “I’ve literally been talking about this for years. I want to see my scalp. I know every part of my body, where every single mole is.”

Precious helped Haddish clean up her hair with clippers, cutting it close to the scalp. The actress would look good with literally any hairstyle but there’s something especially gorgeous about a shaved head on her. “Just imagine how much time I’m going to save!” she says.

Watch all three videos in their entirety to laugh, feel inspired and wish Haddish was your BFF.