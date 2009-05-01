Tia Williams has pretty much done everything in the world of beauty. She started her career as a beauty assistant at YM and eventually went on to work her way up the mastheads of Elle, Glamour and Lucky, and finally, landed the beauty director position at Teen People. She has covered beauty and fashion trends on shows like MTV’s Total Request Live, CNN, and the WB Morning Show in addition to writing several novels and co-writing Iman’s makeup book, “The Beauty of Color.” Tia’s four-year-old beauty blog, Shake Your Beauty, has become enormously popular, landing profiles in Allure, The New York Times and WWD Beauty Biz, and winning a 2007 Glam.com Network Award for Best Voice/Creative Writing. In 2008, “SYB” was named one of Women’s Wear Daily‘s Top Ten Beauty Blogs. Here, she shares her must-have beauty products that have gotten her through all the photo shoots, interviews and TV segments.

1. “No clumps, no smears—just long, thick, “yeah, my mom had naturally long lashes, too” flawlessness.”

Lancome Hypnose Mascara in “black”, $24, at amazon.com

2. “This genius concealer palette comes with three shades that I mix together to create my perfect color. (It) erases my epic under eye circles in seconds.”

Philosophy The Supernaturals Airbrush Color Correctors in “dark”, $25, at sephora.com

3. “Simply the sexiest nude lip for brown girls, ever.”

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipgloss in “Raisin Glaze,” $12, at amazon.com

4. “Gives (eye) lids an effortlessly pretty, luminous sheen—;and I love the super-light, creamy texture.”

Shiseido The Makeup Hydro-Powder Eyeshadow in “Tiger eye”, $24, at nordstrom.com

5. “This yummy, super-strong peppermint balm is so tasty I eat the excess off my fingers. Sorry, can’t help it.”

C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Shine, $7.50,at bathandbodyworks.com

6. “Every celeb makeup artist uses this curler, and for good reason—it makes your lashes pop like you wouldn’t believe.”

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $19, at sephora.com