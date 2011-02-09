Throwback Time: Go Down Memory Lane With Beauty Commercials

I have to admit, I’m typically totally fine with the fact that I don’t own a TV – I mean, who has the time for one of those anyway? But lately I’ve been missing out on the simple things, such as watching commercials. Hulu is great and all, but I miss out on all of the hilarious commercials from such events as the Super Bowl. Realizing my desire for 30 second entertainment, I also realized that the commercials of the past were so much more entertaining than those of the present. So, for your mid-day break for your brain today take a little time lapse to your childhood…

One of my favorite mascaras, Maybelline Great Lash, tells us how to be “at our best” with thick lashes – no matter what age. And, can everyone just take notice of those brows?

Christie Brinkley stars in this CoverGirl commercial stating that you’ll get a clean finish with their latest foundation – note that the makeup was by Noxema at this time.

Um, hello throwback. First of all we’re watching a commercial for Aqua Net. Secondly, everything about this clip – from the hair to the makeup to the music screams 80s!

Ah, the good old days when retractable pencils were groundbreaking. Kind of loving the toaster, window, and camera shots in the beginning of this one – all of the new “automatic” products.

I’m going to start out by saying that Charlie was the first perfume that I ever owned. Then, I’m going to let the commercial speak for itself.

Classic romance – when you bump into a stranger in an art gallery wearing your Chanel No. 5. Try it sometime ladies.

Revlon cast just about every major supermodel from the 80s to flaunt their lipstick – and we’re hardly watching the lip colors, instead just gaping over the lovely ladies.