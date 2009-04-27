Three Ways to Work Off Your Weekend Party Bloat

Erin O’Leary is a fitness instructor at the renowned Physique 57 and foodie who resides Manhattan’s West Village. While working for top restaurateurs in the city and focusing on her dance career, Erin’s love for delectable dishes and her passion for fitness inspired her to found O’Cookies Wholesome Bites™. The unique company provides wholesome, low fat, low cholesterol, zero trans fat desserts and snacks to people who are continuously seeking healthy ways to satisfy their sweet tooth. As a member of the FoodBuzz community, Erin also writes the blog “The Way the Cookie Crumbles…” about all things food, flavor and fitness.

It’s Monday after a fabulous preview of summer festivities all weekend long- and a little too much guac and beer. Don’t be surprised if your jeans are a little snug and you are feeling two steps back fitness-wise, it’s normal. The key is to get back on track today and not let Sunday’s pizza turn into Monday’s cheeseburger. Follow these 3 simple steps and I promise you’ll be feeling good by Wednesday’s happy hour…

STEP 1:

DRINK Water. AVOID alcohol. PUT THE COFFEE DOWN!

You can do it! Buy an extra-large water bottle NOW and do not let it leave your side until you are finished. If you need that extra energy boost, try EBOOST. This sugar-free daily health booster is my savior. Full of Vitamin C, B6, B12 and Green Tea Extract, EBOOST delivers energy, focus, immunity, and recovery with essential nutrients. Pour into a cup. Fill with water. Drink it up!

STEP 2:

EAT mini-meals every 3 hours. AVOID cheese, red meat, and pure sugars.

Think Quaker Instant Oatmeal with berries and ground flax meal in the morning; half of a banana with 1 Tbsp reduced-fat peanut butter for a snack; mixed green salad with salmon and sunflower seeds for lunch; Luna Bar midday; and chicken and vegetables for dinner. Eat to feel good. Drink chamomile tea. Go to bed.

STEP 3:

WORKOUT.

Schedule in your workouts now! Sweat out the toxins that are making you feel bloated! You want to do at least 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of strength training every day for the next three days. Take Thursday as your “day off”. My personal fitness go-to’s are Physique 57 and Equinox Spin classes. They both have a system to sign up for classes online in advance. Do it. Get it on your calendar. Go.