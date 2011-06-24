Three Ways to Keep Your Makeup Sweat-Proof for Summer

Summer has officially arrived, and while you may want to bust out the old Slip ‘n Slide from the attic to cool down, when it comes to your makeup, the last thing you want to think about is any kind of slipping or sliding.

There’s no way to stop makeup from remaining completely sweat-proof, but there are a few ways you can wear it smarter as the mercury rises. Our friends at BellaSugar scored these expert tips on how to avoid a makeup meltdown from Shiseido’s Lien Huynh.

A sweat-resistant foundation: The brand’s Sun Protection compact foundation ($27) has a SPF of 34 that shields out both UVA and UVB rays. A powder foundation, this product also works to resist perspiration for hours. Lower-cost alternative: Physicians Formula’s Healthy Wear SPF 50 powder foundation ($15).

A no-budge shadow: Huynh says that the crease-resistant Hydro Powder eye shadows ($25 each) are like potato chips, because once you try them, you’ll want to have more. The cream-to-powder shadows are available in 13 bright shades perfect for the warm-weathered season. Lower-cost alternative: Rimmel’s Glam Eye mono eye shadow ($4).

Powder-coated blotting papers: Shiseido’s Pureness oil-control blotting papers ($18) are coated with powder to put shine to rest and help reduce excess sebum. Lower-cost alternative: Palladio’s rice paper blotting tissues ($4).



