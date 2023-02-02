Drew Barrymore’s Fave Skincare Brand Has a Hydrating Serum That Leaves Skin ‘Dewy & Radiant’—& It’s Down to $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After you’ve applied your moisturizer and toner, you’ll want to finish off your skincare routine with one last product: face serum. This essential step is meant to hydrate, nourish and protect your skin from environmental aggressors while helping to address common skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles.

With many serums on the market, it can be hard to find one that works best, especially for those with oily and combination skin. However, Three Ships Beauty, a brand loved by Drew Barrymore, has come to the rescue with its new Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum, which leaves skin feeling “dewy and radiant,” according to one shopper.

Made from traceable ingredients like jojoba oil, camellia oil, tocopherol (vitamin E) and bergamot, this oil-based serum minimizes the appearance of pores and reduces the presence of excess oils. It does all of this while keeping the skin supple, hydrated and glowing.

And the best part? It’s on sale—right now, you can save 20 percent on this cruelty-free and synthetic-free serum. Its current discount drops its price from $31 to $24.80.

Three Ships Beauty suggests applying two to five drops after creams each morning and night and gently massaging it into the skin to get the best results.

For application, one shopper wrote, “This oil absorbs really nicely and doesn’t feel greasy or heavy. In the morning, I let it sink in for a few minutes before applying any makeup because it does go on shiny.”

Other skincare enthusiasts have raved about this serum and said they are “so obsessed with this product” and “use it nightly and wake up in the morning with soft, glowing skin.”

One five-star shopper said, “I have combination skin so wasn’t sure about using an oil in my routine. This oil is a MUST after all of their steps. Skin feels soft, looks dewy and radiant after moisturizing. It absorbs quickly and there is no greasy feeling or clogged pores.”

And for sensitive skin, it’s free from synthetic fragrances so you can say goodbye to unwanted irritation. But like with any skincare product, you’ll want to spot-test it on a tiny portion of your skin just in case you have an adverse reaction. To get your hands on this serum, head over to the brand’s website and snag the Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum while it’s on sale.

Three Ships Beauty’s oil serums are all 20 percent off for a limited time, so keep scrolling for more discounted options to add to your cart.

