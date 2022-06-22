This Under-The-Radar Serum That’s Sold Out 7 Times Improves Shoppers’ Fine Lines ‘Within a Week’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because the seasons have changed, doesn’t mean your skin doesn’t need all the hydration it can get. For an easy and effective boost of moisture, we found an under-the-radar face serum that should definitely be in your skincare collection.

Three Ships Beauty creates formulas that are natural and 100 percent plant-based; the skincare brand is a huge proponent of ingredient transparency, as it provides a map on each product page that lets you learn about where the ingredients are sourced from in the world.

The Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum is a Three Ships Beauty bestseller, having sold out seven times (!!) since launching. Thank goodness it’s back in stock and ready to make your skin so radiant, firm, plump and hydrated.

The formula has earned a 4.7-star rating on Three Ships Beauty’s site, with one shopper saying, “my skin improved within a week. I love that there is very little scent and it’s mild and pleasant. I will use this product from now on since it has decreased the look of fine lines.”

Let’s not forget that Drew Barrymore gave this serum a shoutout on her Instagram. It’s one of her fave summer beauty products, and soon, it’ll become one of yours, too.

RELATED: The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

First up on the ingredient list is tremella mushroom extract. You might be wondering why there are mushrooms in this formula and what good they could possibly do for your skin. They’re actually a natural source of hyaluronic acid and we all know this powerhouse ingredient is one of the all-time best for your complexion since it delivers moisture deep into the skin. Tremella extract also brings anti-inflammatory and wound healing abilities.

This face serum packs a one-two punch because, on top of the hyaluronic acid alternative, there’s also Kakadu plum. If you thought vitamin C was amazing, think again—Kakadu plum extract has 100 times more vitamin C than oranges do, per the brand. That means even more brightening and protection from sun damage, pollution and smoke.

Red algae is the last of this dynamic trio of key ingredients. This extract is ideal for hydrating since it attaches to water molecules. Plump AF skin? Check.

“I have been seeing scarring fading away and plumper skin,” wrote one reviewer. “In fact, this works better than most any other vitamin C serums I’ve tried and I’ve tried A LOT.”

To apply, use one to two drops of serum on clean skin in both the morning and night. The brand recommends applying it after your cleanser and before your cream.

“This product feels wonderful on the skin; I’ve definitely noticed my skin look brighter and my hyperpigmentation is fading,” wrote another shopper.

We know what we’re buying to get our skin nice and juicy for summer. Grab your bottle of the Drew Barrymore-approved Dew Drops for $35 from Three Ships Beauty before it sells out again.