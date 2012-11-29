3 Dry Skin Saviors You Need This Winter

Brittle hands, chapped lips and dry splotches around the nose — winter is unofficially here. With dry skin in full force, we are scouring through our beauty stash to find the products we need this season. If nothing else, make sure you add these three to your beauty arsenal.

1. A Gentle Exfoliant

Dead, dry skin cells on the surface are at an all-time high this time of year. And the more dead skin, the less likely your skin will absorb the products you apply, creating dry dull skin. Use an exfoliating gel, such as Nuxe Gentle Exfoliating Gel ($26, Us.nuxe.com), once or twice a week on the entire body to cleanse, soften and create a more even complexion. Added bonus to this gel: the rose petal extracts produce an amazing floral scent.

2. A Moisturizing Oil

Nothing treats dry skin quite like argan oil, and Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Treatment ($27, Moroccanoil.com), a gel that melts into an oil through application, is no exception. Paired with organic sunflower seed oil, the antioxidants combat dry skin, as well as soothe itchiness and inflammation. The best part about this product is that there are so many different ways to use it: apply directly, use on your entire body as a massage treatment, or even add a few drops to your bath water.

3. A Hydrating Mask

If you’re too busy for a monthly facial, try a mask you can apply at home, such as No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask – Dry/Very Dry ($16.99, Shopbootsusa.com), for a quick boost of moisture. Packed with glycerin, ceramides and cocoa butter, the mask adds essential lipids to skin’s surface and can be worn overnight for soft, hydrated skin the next morning.

What products are you clinging to this winter?