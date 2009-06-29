Giving new lip color a try!

This past Friday I had the day off so I decided to do some errands. I had a TON of returns to do so I headed to the mall and began my marathon return session.

One hour later I was making my way through Macy’s when I simply had to stop at the Mac counter. I was checking out the DazzleGlass when I noticed the lip color of one of the makeup artists. It was amazing!

“What are you wearing on your lips??”

“It’s Snob lipstick with Viva Glam VI gloss over it.”

“Wait. Isn’t Snob the lipstick Drew Barrymore was wearing to the He’s Just Not Into You Premier???”



See pic below. She’s totally wearing Snob by M.A.C.





The sales girl wasn’t sure. I said how awesome it looked on her and told her that I wanted to try it on.

I’ve always been obsessed with really opaque looking lips. I just think that when it’s done right it looks fabulous. Jennifer Lopez always has really great nude, opaque lip color. As do all of the Kardashian women.

I tried on the two colors together and at first wasn’t really sure. Snob has a lot of payoff and my first application went way overboard so after I blotted and reapplyed the gloss I stared at myself in the mirror. Then the woman standing next to me exclaimed how great it looked on me.

“Girl you need to get that!”

“Do you think?”

“Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeell yes!!!”

“Well….I am a little paler now that I will be in the summer. In the summer I get really dark so I think it will look amazing then.”

“It looks amazing now!”

“Thank you!”

So I decided to buy it. What do you think? Can I pull off the opaque lip color??