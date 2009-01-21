StyleCaster
What happens when directions aren’t so clear.

A couple of weeks ago I stopped into Ulta. I’d never been there before and I wanted to see what they had to offer. Besides having the Smashbox across the aisle from the Revlon they also carry DDF. I’ve had a life long long battle with acne and know that DDF is pretty well known for their acne fighting formulas. Plus I have a friend who works for the brand.

I went over to the section and perused the products. My eyes zeroed in on a Acne Scrub with Benzoyl Peroxide. I owe my current complexion to Benzoyl Peroxide and I’ve never found a scrub containing the ingredient! I promptly purchased it and went on my merry way.

When I arrived home I cleansed my face with my Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser (with benzoyl peroxide) and then reached for my new DDF scrub. I had been experiencing some large, stubborn breakouts on my chin area and needed to combat them head on.

After removing the cello wrapping from the box I took out the plastic bottle I read the directions on the back:

CLEANSE SKIN THOROUGHLY BEFORE APPLYING MEDICATION. COVER THE ENTIRE AFFECTED AREA WITH A THIN LAYER ONE TO THREE TIMES DAILY. BECAUSE TOO MUCH DRYING OF THE SKIN MAY OCCUR, START WITH ONE APPLICATION DAILY, THEN GRADUALLY INCREASE TO TWO TO THREE TIMES DAILY IF NEEDED

Humph.

I reread the directions. Still the same. Then I grabbed the box out of the trash and read those too. They gave the same instructions as the bottle.

Wait. I picked up a scrub right? I turned the bottle over expecting to see that by accident I had purchased a leave on product. No. DDF Acne Scrub stared back at me.

I wasn’t entirely sure what to do, so I grabbed my phone and texted my friend who works for DDF to see what she had to say. It was 1:30 in the morning. I highly doubted she’d be getting back to me any time soon. So, I followed the instructions. I covered the affected area (my chin and a spot on my forehead) with a thin layer of the product and went to bed.

I woke up the next morning to stained pillow cases (benzoyl peroxide bleaches!) and a text from my friend informing me that “No, it is not a leave on product. Yes, it is a scrub and is to be used as such meaning you wash it off.” (She also had a line in there about how it was two in the morning and she was returning my text in the bathroom stall of a club with her rum & coke balancing on her knee. I have the best friends).

I saw her a few days later and told her that they need to get new people to write their copy. She totally agreed.

The first rule of Marketing 101: KIS (Keep It Simple).

