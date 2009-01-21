What happens when directions aren’t so clear.

I reread the directions. Still the same. Then I grabbed the box out of the trash and read those too. They gave the same instructions as the bottle.

Wait. I picked up a scrub right? I turned the bottle over expecting to see that by accident I had purchased a leave on product. No. DDF Acne Scrub stared back at me.

I wasn’t entirely sure what to do, so I grabbed my phone and texted my friend who works for DDF to see what she had to say. It was 1:30 in the morning. I highly doubted she’d be getting back to me any time soon. So, I followed the instructions. I covered the affected area (my chin and a spot on my forehead) with a thin layer of the product and went to bed.

I woke up the next morning to stained pillow cases (benzoyl peroxide bleaches!) and a text from my friend informing me that “No, it is not a leave on product. Yes, it is a scrub and is to be used as such meaning you wash it off.” (She also had a line in there about how it was two in the morning and she was returning my text in the bathroom stall of a club with her rum & coke balancing on her knee. I have the best friends).

I saw her a few days later and told her that they need to get new people to write their copy. She totally agreed.

The first rule of Marketing 101: KIS (Keep It Simple).