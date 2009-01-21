What happens when directions aren’t so clear.

A couple of weeks ago I stopped into Ulta. I’d never been there before and I wanted to see what they had to offer. Besides having the Smashbox across the aisle from the Revlon they also carry DDF. I’ve had a life long long battle with acne and know that DDF is pretty well known for their acne fighting formulas. Plus I have a friend who works for the brand.
I went over to the section and perused the products. My eyes zeroed in on a Acne Scrub with Benzoyl Peroxide. I owe my current complexion to Benzoyl Peroxide and I’ve never found a scrub containing the ingredient! I promptly purchased it and went on my merry way.
When I arrived home I cleansed my face with my Clean & Clear Continuous Control Acne Cleanser (with benzoyl peroxide) and then reached for my new DDF scrub. I had been experiencing some large, stubborn breakouts on my chin area and needed to combat them head on.
After removing the cello wrapping from the box I took out the plastic bottle I read the directions on the back:
I reread the directions. Still the same. Then I grabbed the box out of the trash and read those too. They gave the same instructions as the bottle.
Wait. I picked up a scrub right? I turned the bottle over expecting to see that by accident I had purchased a leave on product. No. DDF Acne Scrub stared back at me.
I wasn’t entirely sure what to do, so I grabbed my phone and texted my friend who works for DDF to see what she had to say. It was 1:30 in the morning. I highly doubted she’d be getting back to me any time soon. So, I followed the instructions. I covered the affected area (my chin and a spot on my forehead) with a thin layer of the product and went to bed.
I woke up the next morning to stained pillow cases (benzoyl peroxide bleaches!) and a text from my friend informing me that “No, it is not a leave on product. Yes, it is a scrub and is to be used as such meaning you wash it off.” (She also had a line in there about how it was two in the morning and she was returning my text in the bathroom stall of a club with her rum & coke balancing on her knee. I have the best friends).
I saw her a few days later and told her that they need to get new people to write their copy. She totally agreed.
The first rule of Marketing 101: KIS (Keep It Simple).