This How Much The ‘Perfect’ Body Has Changed Over Last 100 Years

There is nothing static about what is considered the ideal woman’s body. In the 1920s, it was all about slender flapper girls, in the 1950s curvy Marilyn Monroe was the “it” babe of the day, and in the 1990s it was considered beautiful for women to look waif thin in the vein of a heroin addicts.

Greatist took a look at women’s body ideals over the last 100 years, a much-needed reminder that there has never been just one standard of beauty (and also that some periods of history have been much kinder to women than others).

In 1910, corsets ruled fashion, and were used to make women’s waists as small as possible. The look was dubbed “The Gibson Girl” after Evelyn Nesbit, who is often considered to be the first supermodel.

Cut to a 100 years later, and Kim Kardashian, with her big backside and small waist, is the body ideal.

Head over to Greatist to see how the “perfect” woman’s body has changed over the course of the past 100 years, it’s pretty interesting stuff!