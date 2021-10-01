39 Buzzy BIPOC-Founded Beauty Brands Just Launched at this Unexpected Retailer

JCPenney just said goodbye to Sephora and hello to its own massive beauty shop. More than 170 brands are popping up inside 10 JCPenney stores (and online!) including 39 from inclusive beauty retailer Thirteen Lune. The e-commerce site was founded by Nyakio Grieco, a beauty entrepreneur and founder of Nyakio Beauty, and Patrick Herning, the founder of 11 Honoré, a plus size fashion label. They started the site to give customers a chance to discover beauty brands by Black and brown founders they might otherwise miss.

This partnership with JCP brings indie and BIPOC-founded brands to a massive retailer, which will put these products in more hands and in more homes. “We created thirteen lune to bring awareness to brands and founders that had yet to receive the attention they deserved from larger retail partners,” Grieco tells STYLECASTER.

“With our partnership with JCPenney, 39 of our truly inclusive BIPOC-founded and select ally brands will be available at our thirteen lune stores within the new JCPenney Beauty space,” she continues. “We are excited to share our vision of beauty and inclusivity with the JCPenney customer and we look forward to hearing their feedback as they discover their new favorite products.”

Of the 170+ brands at JCPenney Beauty, 39 are from Thirteen Lune including Buttah Skin, CTZN Cosmetics, Mischo Beauty, Pholk Beauty, Prados Beauty, Shaz & Kiks, Spraise, Vernon François and Wander Beauty. You’ll be able to shop the makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, fragrance, nailcare, and bath and body products mid-October at those 10 JCP locations (with more to come!) but October 15 online as well. So, we can all get in on the action.

