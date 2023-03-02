6 Best Products for Thinning Hair at Target, According to TikTok

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to issues like hair thinning, so many people think they just have to suck it up and deal with it. But skincare isn’t the only thing that’s advanced and become more accessible to the masses over the past 10 years. Haircare has come a long way as well. And with the recent launch of so many new haircare and beauty brands at Target comes a plethora of options for those dealing with thinning hair.

Whether you’re looking for an OTC minoxidil treatment, a shampoo that stimulates hair growth, or an anti-shedding shampoo, Target has everything you need. Did I mention all of the products listed below are under $30? It’s seriously insane and impressive. No wonder Target finds and dupes are blowing up all over TikTok. There’s an impressive selection and the products they’re offering at affordable price points actually work.

Here are the best hair products for thinning hair available at Target, according to TikTok.

Raw Sugar Volume Revive Conditioner

According to hair stylist @3generations_hair on TikTok, the Revive volume collection is one of the best ones you can use for thinning hair. It’s made entirely of plant-based ingredients and gently cleanses hair without causing breakage.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil

Shoppers call this oil “magic in a bottle,” and haircare expert and TikTok user @tabbyabby agrees. She suggests pairing it with the Mielle rosemary mint strengthening shampoo as well. Yes Alix Earle called massive attention to this oil, but Black beauty influencers were on it long before that.

Camille Rose Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum

This Black owned brand is perfect for stimulating hair growth in natural hair. It even prevents future breakage by strengthening strands at the root. “This oil is a staple in my hair product collection,” wrote one shopper. “It INSTANTLY moisturizes and softens the hair.”

Mielle Organics Sea Moss Anti Shedding Shampoo

If you notice more hair gathering near your shower drain than ever before, it’s time to switch to this anti-shedding shampoo. “Impressive results within a couple of weeks,” wrote one shopper. “This shampoo/conditioner has reduced my shedding by at least 50%, if not more.”