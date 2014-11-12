The Real Secret to Staying Young: Thinking You’re Younger Than You Are

While science hasn’t found a way to reverse the aging process (yet!), new research suggests that if you think you’re younger than you actually are, you’ll start to feel and act younger, too.

The study, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, was conducted by researchers in France who analyzed 1,352 men and women, age 50 to 75 years old. Participants were asked how old they felt most of the time and how often they exercised. No real surprise here: The study found that those with a younger self-image were more physically active people with a lower body mass index.

What’s really interesting about the findings, though, is that those who described feeling younger than they actually are tended to have the mental function of a younger person. Of the subjects, 89 percent felt younger and 11 percent felt older than their actual age, but those who felt older than their age scored 25 percent lower on memory and cognitive tests than those who felt younger.

Peter Pan syndrome: Not such a bad thing after all.