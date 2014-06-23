Thick Hair Tips to Try Now

If you don’t have thick hair, you want it, and if you do have thick hair, you want to know the right way to style it. Full hair doesn’t come without its own share of problems, but these tips and tricks will help you to tame it, as well as to keep it thick and healthy looking.

How to Get Thick Hair

Many people complain that they have fine hair, but according to hairstylist Nunzio Saviano, many of these people are wrong. “As a hairdresser, I can count the clients who have had fine hair.” According to Saviano, people look at the ends of their hair to define their thickness level when they should be looking at their scalp. Still, if you want to amp up your hair’s fullness, try these tips.

10 Perfect Hairstyles for Thick Hair

If you have thick hair, you probably get tons of compliments on it from people who wish they had your lush, luxurious mane. And those people probably have no idea how much work goes into taming full-bodied hair — the washing, the blow drying, the detangling. But these hairstyles for thick hair are designed to make your life easier — and bring out your hair’s natural beauty.

The 3 Best Haircuts for Thick Hair

Thick hair is great, but if it isn’t cut and styled correctly, it can turn into a big fluff ball (especially when humid weather rolls around). Anne Maza, CEO of Olivia Garden Hair Brush and Accessories, weighs in on the three best haircuts for thick hair.

Top 10 Short Hairstyles for Thick Hair

The longer thick hair gets, the more difficult it can be to style, which is why we imagine these thick-haired celebrity ladies chose to eschew long locks in favor of something easier, breezier, and lower-maintenance. From pixies to bobs and everything in between, these are our top 10 short hairstyles for thick hair.

Do Hair and Skin Vitamins Really Work?

With a slew of beauty supplements on the market touting benefits from detoxifying skin to straight up erasing wrinkles, sometimes it leaves us wondering if just applying our vitamin serum at night isn’t enough–must we ingest it too? We spoke with Dr. Marina Peredo, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital and Josephine Tutrani, a clinical nutritionist who specialized in customizing diets for anti-aging, weight loss, hair loss, acne and other skin conditions, to get the lowdown on what’s on the market, what works, and what’s just a bunch of hooey.

We Asked: “Does Hair Thickening Shampoo Really Work?”

Does hair thickening shampoo really work? Can fine hair ever really become thick? We asked hair expert Josue Perez to explain if/how thickening shampoo works.

15 Perfect Hairstyles for Thick Wavy Hair

Thick, wavy hair is the envy of all who weren’t born with it, as evidenced by the abundance of wave-creating wands and extensions on the market (and red carpet). These gorgeous hairstyles for thick wavy hair are for those of you lucky enough to be born with it. We’ll just be over here trying to fake it.

The Best Medium Hairstyles for Thick Hair

While everyone says they want thicker, fuller hair, they may change their minds after having it for a few days. Thick hair has its downsides, particularly when it comes to finding the right haircut and hairstyle. Here are the best hairstyles for medium thick hair (that won’t leave you looking like a Chia Pet).

Hairstyles for Long Thick Hair

Thick hair can be frustrating to style, especially when it’s long, but it doesn’t have to be. Armed with the right haircut and the best tips and tricks, you can have a great hair day every day. For inspiration, check out these hairstyles for long thick hair from Pinterest.