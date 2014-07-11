10 Things Your Boyfriend is Secretly Thinking, But is Scared to Tell You

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

Sometimes the truth can be painful. There are some things your boyfriend wants to tell you, but he doesn’t because he cares about you and doesn’t want to hurt your feelings.

Here are the 10 things he wishes he could say—with no sugar-coating!

1. He Doesn’t Like Calling To Say Goodnight

Men don’t like being forced into things. They like to call you because they want to, not because they’re being forced to. He knows you think it’s sweet when he calls to say goodnight, so he does it to make you happy. But he doesn’t really want to.

2. He Notices Those Five Extra Pounds

When you’re a new couple, sometimes you put on what could be considered “couples weight.” You know, the few extra pounds that magically appear from dining out and not going to the gym because you’re so busy spending time with each other. This doesn’t mean your boyfriend isn’t still attracted to you! He just wishes you would look the same as when you met.

3. He Wants You To Show Some Skin

Men are visual. They like you to look great – all the time! He appreciates when you put effort into your appearance, even if you’re just going to a casual dinner. Plain and simple, your boyfriend wants you to dress up.

4. He Craves More Sex

Men like to feel wanted and needed. It’s part of their DNA. 99.9% of men are sexual beings. They’re always thinking about sex and can never have too much. Your man wants to have the same sexual relationship you had when you first started dating.

5. He Doesn’t Think You Need So Much Makeup

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but men don’t die for makeup. They don’t notice the extra highlighter you put on your cheekbones or if your eyeliner is blue or black. Men like the people they date to be naturally pretty. Your boyfriend likes when you wear subtle makeup; He isn’t a fan of you looking like a pageant queen. He wants you to look like yourself.

6. He Likes Your Family, But Doesn’t Want To Spend 24/7 with them

Family is always a touchy subject. Your boyfriend is dating you, not your family. Of course he respects and cares about your family, but he doesn’t need to be with them every weekend. Seeing them once a week is great.

7. He Likes Hanging Out With His Friends

Men crave guy time. Whether it’s sitting around drinking beer or going out for drinks, he likes hanging out with his friends. He wants to tell you that he needs more man time, but he doesn’t want to offend you.

8. He Wants A Man Cave

Whoever invented man caves is a genius. Your man loves the idea of having a room to himself to do whatever he pleases. He yearns for some alone time but doesn’t know how to tell you.

9. He Would Love More Adventure

As happy as he is with your sex life, your boyfriend can always be happier. He would love to try something new in the bedroom, but he doesn’t know how to break this to you without being offensive. This doesn’t mean he wants a threesome, but a new position or two could really spruce things up.

10. He Enjoys Staying Home

Going out is fun, but so is staying home. Being out and about every night gets tiring. Your man enjoys a home-cooked meal and a night on the couch more than you think.

Carly Spindel has inadvertently been in the matchmaking business since she was six years old. Now, she’s the vice president of Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking Inc. (check them out at JanisSpindelMatchMaker.com) and has “officially” been matching couples for four years.