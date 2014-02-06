10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Moisturizer

Moisturizer is, arguably, the most important part of skin care. After cleansing, washing, and harsh weather conditions, our skin can be left feeling dried out and dehydrated. That’s where the beauty of moisturizer comes in. More than just applying lotion to your skin, there are some important facts about moisturizer that are often left out of the conversation, and below are 10 things no one ever tells you.

1. You should be wearing moisturizer with SPF all the time: Yes, all year long, although you may be enduring a blizzard every other day, SPF is very important in your skin care regimen. Exposure to sun without protection can lead to damage and eventually wrinkles, so pick up a moisturizer with an SPF count no lower than 15.

2. Moisturizers can help reduce wrinkles: After skin loses moisture, it also loses elasticity which can result in wrinkles. Moisturizers help by locking in liquid or draw or water from the innermost part of the skin.

3. They’re not all the same: Because of the various skin types that we have, there are also various moisturizers that work for everyone. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to stay away from moisturizers loaded with fragrance. If you have oily skin, avoid products with added oils and other ingredients that are bound to clog pores.

4. Know when it’s time to switch it up: Although you should be wearing moisturizer all the time, know when to switch it up. For warmer weather stick with a lighter moisturizer that wont clog pores and cause breakouts, and during the colder months go with a heavier cream formula.

5. Read the label: There’s more to moisturizer than knowing what works for your skin type. Certain ingredients work the best for reducing wrinkles and improving skin’s elasticity. Look out for ingredients such as vitamin C and soy compounds, as they work well in producing collagen and helping skin elasticity.

6. Use an oil: Not crazy about the greasy feel of creams? Try anything from almond oil to olive oil for your skin. Oil is a natural alternative and it also leaves your skin with that healthy glow we all love.

7. Moisturize at night: Moisturizing isn’t just for the day time! After cleansing your face at night, you should be applying moisturizer as well because it works faster on your skin while it’s in resting mode and not exposed to weather.

8. Don’t skip the serum: A serum is a great component for moisturizing the skin. As moisturizers stay on the barrier of skin and prevent moisture from escaping, serums delve deep into the skin and replenish moisture that was previously lost.

9. Less is more: You don’t have to pile on the moisturizer. A pump or two is sufficient for the face and neck. Use enough product to moisturize your skin, but also give it room to breathe.

10 You don’t have to break the bank: With a lot of high end moisturizers on the market, some people think that the more expensive a moisturizer, the better. In reality, drugstore moisturizers do the trick, too — you just have to find the right one.

Image via Laflor/Getty Images