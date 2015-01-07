11 Things Every Successful YouTube Beauty Guru Owns

At one time or another, we’ve all binge watched YouTube beauty videos for hours. We follow talented beauty gurus on every social media platform possible and it’s safe to say that in many cases, these beauty bloggers can be our inspiration for a variety of things in our lives – from how to do our hair and makeup to let’s face it – how to decorate our rooms.

Of course, every beauty blogger has their own style, techniques, and ideas, but there are a few things we’ve noticed that they all have. Whether they show it off on their Instagram page or in their latest tutorial, we see that all our favorite beauty gurus have these key things to make their videos a success.

1. A candle burning in the background of their videos.

2. A clear acrylic makeup organizer.

3. A clean, plain white desk (probably from IKEA).

4. Way more MAC lipsticks than anyone needs.

5. Christmas lights sparkling in the background (pretty much anytime of the year).

6. A perfectly organized, Instagram-worthy desktop.

7. An incredible camera that takes photos and videos like this:

8. A brush collection that we’re drooling over.

9. A subscription to basically ever beauty box.

10. A makeup collection that will have you swooning.

11. Some serious talent.