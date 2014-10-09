StyleCaster
Jeans That Give You a Thigh Gap?

Jeans That Give You a Thigh Gap?

If you’re someone who’s annoyed that your thighs actually—gasp!—touch when you’re wearing jeans, have we got news for you. You can now buy a thigh gap for less than $70 bucks! See, money really can buy happiness.

Okay fine, you can’t really buy a thigh gap, but comedy group JustBoobs made a video that highlights the sheer absurdity of striving for and obsessing over something so silly.

“Don’t let unrealistic beauty standards get you down! Let them get you shopping! Thigh gap jeans are on sale for $69.99!” one girl tells her friend, who’s bemoaning the fact that she works out and still feels like a “fat cow who shouldn’t be allowed out in public!”

The video is short, but poignant. Watch it below!

