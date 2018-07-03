StyleCaster
The Most Popular Anti-Chafing Products for Sweaty Thighs

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER

As the proud owner of thick and glorious thighs, I can confirm that one of the few downsides to having luscious gams is dealing with inevitable summer chafing. Because for every pair of Daisy Dukes I rock in 90-degree heat, there’s a splotch of red, irritated skin below the waist to match. And while there are always DIY options for keeping chub rub at bay, the truth is I really just want something I can quickly buy and swipe on the go. Time is money, and I don’t have a lot of either.

There are more than enough budget-friendly anti-chafe products to choose from; powders, gels, and sprays included. Ahead are the most popular and frequently top-rated ones if you’re in the same boat as me and need sweet relief.

STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands

These easy-to-hide bands are made with an anti-slip silicone backing that prevents them from sliding down your leg throughout the day.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Bandelettes
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Body Glide For Her Anti Chafing, Moisturizing Balm
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm

Vegan-approved, water-resistant, and made with plant-derived ingredients, this popular balm guards against chapped skin without feeling super slick or wet.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Body Glide
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | MedZone ChafeZone
MedZone ChafeZone

A favorite among athletes and personal trainers, this powerful formula is a must for when your day includes more strenuous activity.

Available on Amazon

Photo: MedZone
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Chamois Butt'r for Her
Chamois Butt'r for Her

Although this is marketed specifically toward cyclists, the mostly natural non-greasy formula—which includes tea tree oil, shea butter, and aloe vera—can be used anywhere you experience chafing; whether you're on a bike or not.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Chamois Butt'r
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Unscented
Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Unscented

A nonscented option for those with super-sensitive skin or an opposition to products with overpowering fragrance.

$6.49 at Walgreens

Photo: Gold Bond
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Lady Anti Monkey Butt
Lady Anti Monkey Butt

Although this can be used for a multitude of skin irritations, it's especially relieving for the area around your backside that gets easily sweaty after hours of sitting on hot days.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Anti Monkey Butt
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | megababe Thigh Rescue
Megababe Thigh Rescue

The key ingredients in this anti-friction stick include lime oil, a natural antiseptic for healing irritation, and aloe, for cooling relief.

$14 at megababe

Photo: megababe
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
Monistat Complete Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel

This goes on as a gel but dries into a non-greasy, silky finish that promises to guard your skin against redness and chap throughout the day.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Monistat
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Skin Slick Anti-Chafe Anti-Blister Spray Skin Lubricant
Skin Slick Anti-Chafe Anti-Blister Spray Skin Lubricant

This skin-soothing waterproof spray will also help you ease your way into tight clothes, swimsuits, and even shoes if you're dealing with blisters.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Skin Slick
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Gooch Guard Chamois Cream
Gooch Guard Chamois Cream

A unisex formula made with all-natural ingredients meant to prevent irritation below the waist and above the knees.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Gooch Guard
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | 2Toms Sport Shield
2Toms Sport Shield

A roll-on gel formula that provides 24-hour protection against chafing and irritation while engaging in sweat-inducing activity, such as bike-riding and running.

Available on Amazon

Photo: 2Toms
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Squeaky Cheeks Natural Foot and Body Powder
Squeaky Cheeks Natural Foot and Body Powder

In addition to warding off skin irritation, this powder can also be used to prevent odor from settling in your shoes.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Squeaky Cheeks
STYLECASTER | Thigh Chafing Products | Lush Silky Underwear
Lush Silky Underwear

The cornstarch and kaolin base in this Lush favorite soaks up moisture, while cocoa butter gives your sun-parched skin the moisture it needs.

$10.95 at Lush

Photo: Lush Cosmetics

