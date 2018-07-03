The Most Popular Anti-Chafing Products for Sweaty Thighs

As the proud owner of thick and glorious thighs, I can confirm that one of the few downsides to having luscious gams is dealing with inevitable summer chafing. Because for every pair of Daisy Dukes I rock in 90-degree heat, there’s a splotch of red, irritated skin below the waist to match. And while there are always DIY options for keeping chub rub at bay, the truth is I really just want something I can quickly buy and swipe on the go. Time is money, and I don’t have a lot of either.
There are more than enough budget-friendly anti-chafe products to choose from; powders, gels, and sprays included. Ahead are the most popular and frequently top-rated ones if you’re in the same boat as me and need sweet relief.
Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
These easy-to-hide bands are made with an anti-slip silicone backing that prevents them from sliding down your leg throughout the day.
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Moisturizing Balm
Vegan-approved, water-resistant, and made with plant-derived ingredients, this popular balm guards against chapped skin without feeling super slick or wet.
MedZone ChafeZone
A favorite among athletes and personal trainers, this powerful formula is a must for when your day includes more strenuous activity.
Chamois Butt'r for Her
Although this is marketed specifically toward cyclists, the mostly natural non-greasy formula—which includes tea tree oil, shea butter, and aloe vera—can be used anywhere you experience chafing; whether you're on a bike or not.
Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Unscented
A nonscented option for those with super-sensitive skin or an opposition to products with overpowering fragrance.
Lady Anti Monkey Butt
Although this can be used for a multitude of skin irritations, it's especially relieving for the area around your backside that gets easily sweaty after hours of sitting on hot days.
Megababe Thigh Rescue
The key ingredients in this anti-friction stick include lime oil, a natural antiseptic for healing irritation, and aloe, for cooling relief.
Monistat Complete Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
This goes on as a gel but dries into a non-greasy, silky finish that promises to guard your skin against redness and chap throughout the day.
Skin Slick Anti-Chafe Anti-Blister Spray Skin Lubricant
This skin-soothing waterproof spray will also help you ease your way into tight clothes, swimsuits, and even shoes if you're dealing with blisters.
Gooch Guard Chamois Cream
A unisex formula made with all-natural ingredients meant to prevent irritation below the waist and above the knees.
2Toms Sport Shield
A roll-on gel formula that provides 24-hour protection against chafing and irritation while engaging in sweat-inducing activity, such as bike-riding and running.
Squeaky Cheeks Natural Foot and Body Powder
In addition to warding off skin irritation, this powder can also be used to prevent odor from settling in your shoes.
Lush Silky Underwear
The cornstarch and kaolin base in this Lush favorite soaks up moisture, while cocoa butter gives your sun-parched skin the moisture it needs.
