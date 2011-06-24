Thierry Mugler, Watts & More Welcome Eva As Face of Angel

Eva Mendes has officially become the new, iconic face of Thierry Muglers Angel perfume, taking over from her predecessor, Naomi Watts, with a print and television ad campaign set to launch this September. She will represent the original eau de parfum as well as the upcoming eau de toilette, an airier, more youthful version of Muglers best-selling scent.

I love that its been around forever and its longevity is exciting to me, Mendes said at the launch. I remember being in grade school when it first came out and my older sisters wearing it, so theres definitely a sense of nostalgia there for me.

Last nights release party featured a brief retrospective of the original fragrance before a screening of the soon-to-be-released television and print ads, which were directed by Baillie Walsh and shot by Inez van Lansweerde and Vindoodh Matadin, respectively. Thierry Mugler is a fashion icon, beamed Mendes. And I can honestly say that this has been the most collaborative, rewarding creative experience that I have ever taken part in.

The television commercial, which will premiere in September, shows the new Angel spokeswoman aboard a futuristic train and features a version of Windmills of Your Mind sung by Mendes herself.

It was so amazing to be approached with the opportunity to be both the face and the voice of Angel eau de toilette, said Mendes. I loved singing, and I could possibly see myself pursuing it in the future, but only if it happens organically and the timing is right.

As a fashion house, Thierry Mugler experienced a revival last year when Nicola Formichetti was announced to be its new Creative Director. In January 2011, he launched the brands first menswear collection.

Whats amazing about Angel is that its been successful for so long regardless of the fashion line, said Linda Wells, editor in chief of Allure magazine. Its so unusual to have a fragrance do that well, and I think because of its cult appeal it will really hit home among the new generation of women who will be wearing Angel.

In the past, Mugler has chosen evanescent blonde bombshells to personify his signature fragrance: Estelle Lefbure, Jerry Hall, Amy Wesson and Watts have all served as spokeswomen for Angel. At the fragrance launch, Mugler said that choosing Mendes, a sexy brunette, reflects the fragrances sensuous rebirth.

Eva, as an actress and as a woman, is both sexy, demure, and undeniably feminine, said Mugler. But most of all, we desire grace. And when you look at her, that is what you see grace.

Below, you can watch some behind the scenes footage of Eva rehearsing for the commercial: