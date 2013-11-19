8 Ways You’re Making Your Hair Look Thinner

Unless you were born with a thick, luscious mane and you’ve never colored or heat styled your hair, you’ve probably dealt with (or are dealing with) thin hair. It’s not that you need your hair to be as thick as a Kardashian’s, (let’s be honest, every celebrity has extensions, anyway), but you want your hair to at least be full enough that it looks healthy. While there are countless tricks for making your hair look thicker, there are also a few mistakes you’re probably making that aren’t exactly helping your case.

We’ve rounded up eight mistakes you’re making that make your hair look thinner so you can identify the problems and start getting on the right track to healthy, voluminous hair. Take a look at the hair mistakes below, and tell us your tricks for making your hair look thicker in the comments!

You’re not using a volumizing powder at your roots: Whether it’s a volumizing powder or dry shampoo, if you’re not using a bit of product at your roots to get a fuller look, you’re missing out. Keeping hair full and voluminous at the crown will help to keep hair from looking thin.

You’re weighing it down with conditioner: Conditioner is an essential step towards healthy, full hair, but if you’re not rinsing out all of the product before you’re out of the shower, it can weigh your hair down, making it look flat and a little bit greasy. If your hair still feels slippery when you rinse out conditioner, you haven’t rinsed it all out.

You’re flat ironing the ends: In general, flat ironing makes hair look a bit thinner because it flattens out any body in your hair, but if you’re flat ironing the ends and making them absolutely stick straight, it makes the rest of your hair look super thin (especially if your ends are dead). Instead, curl the ends inward just a bit to give your hair more volume, making hair look fuller and thicker.

You’re getting one-dimensional color: Naturally, our hair has multi-dimensional color, but if you go to the salon and get one single color all over your head, it makes hair look a bit flat. Multi-dimensional color catches the light in different ways and makes your hair look more full and healthy. Whether you get highlights or lowlights, try to stay away from one wash of color.

You’re not getting a layered haircut: The easiest way to make your hair look thicker is to get a layered haircut that will frame your face and give your hair bounce. Longer hair weighs more, so it can pull your hair down, making it look thinner than it really is. Ask your hairstylist to cut in a few layers to shorten up a few pieces of hair without losing your length.

Your hairdresser is using a razor: Typically, hairdressers use razors to thin out thick hair, but if they’re inexperienced, they may use a razor on hair that doesn’t need to be thinned out. Talk with your hairdresser before the haircut to explain that you don’t want your hair to be thinned out and you’ll avoid a cut you’ll regret.



You’re not using a mousse: Whether you’re blow drying, curling, straightening or letting your hair air dry, mousse is one of the best ways to add a ton of volume without making it look like there’s product in your hair. Find a lightweight mousse and just apply a bit at your roots and through your hair to give it a boost of life.

You’re not blow drying upside down: If you’re looking to make your hair look thicker, blow drying your hair upside down will give you a significantly larger amount of volume than if you blow dry your hair right side up. Flip your head upside down and blow dry at your roots to make your hair look thicker, especially at the crown.

