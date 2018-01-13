12 Ultra-Rich Moisturizers for Shielding Your Skin Against the Cold

Subzero temperatures, heavy snowfall and high winds are the hallmarks of a classic winter. And unfortunately, all three factor into our seasonal skin care struggles, too. Braving a cold and airy day usually results in redness, irritation and dryness, even if you don’t have overly problematic skin.
We’ve all had those annoying flaky spots on the corner of our nose! So, whether we like it or not, now is the time to up our moisture intake with a formula that feels like a warm and hydrating blanket for the skin. Ahead are the thickest and creamiest moisturizers for every budget. Your skin will thank you.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Dewy skin goals are instantly achieved with this luxurious secret concoction, created by Tillbury and inspired by her work behind the runway.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
Comfrey leaf, a natural detoxifier and moisturizing, make this cream a must for leaving skin more supple and hydrated.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Belif
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
This drugstore treatment lays it on thick and works best when applied on damp skin right after a shower or bath.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
CeraVe
Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
This fragrance-free gel-cream is enhanced by the brand's exclusive Auto-Replenishing technology, that encourages the skin to create its own internal water source.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Clinique
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
This whip is made with six different rare African oils that lock in moisture and keep it there for hours after application.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Drunk Elephant
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
This quick-absorbing cream was developed with plastic surgeons and combines a mix of ingredients that plump skin (hyaluronic acid) and diminish fine lines (collagen).
Available on Amazon
Photo:
IT Cosmetics
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
This squalane-infused every hydrator has been tested and proven to withstand all of your outdoor winter adventures.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Kiehl's
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
Countless celebs swear by this pricey French classic, thanks its ultra-rich "Miracle Broth" formula, chock full of moisturizing ingredients.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
La Mer
Mario Badescu Honey Moisturizer
Honey is the ultimate emollient for delivering intense moisture to the skin, making this product a must for curing severely dry skin.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Mario Badescu
Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Moisturizer
Not only is this an intense moisturizer; it also contains exfoliating properties that'll help regenerate fresh skin cells without leaving a greasy residue behind.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Olay
Pond's Dry Skin Cream
A drugstore classic with a signature smell we still can't get enough of.
$8.49, at Walgreens
Photo:
Pond's
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
This new moisturizer is made with a ReNeura Technology that reawakens the skin's sensors, making them more receptive to absorption.
$48, at Shiseido
Photo:
Shiseido