These Wedding Day Hair Extensions Are an ‘I Don’t’

We’re all for adding a bit of oomph to your hair on the big day but thisThelma Madine wedding dress made from colored hair extensions is not exactly what we had in mind.

The Liverpool designer teamed up with Voodou Salon to create this 50,000 gown made out of “1,500 crystals, 12 underskirts, and 273 yards of red, plum, fuchsia, and blondehair extensions.” Does anyone else find this a little gross? The gown made its big debut atthe Alternative Miss Liverpool Pageant, but Madine has bigger plans ahead for the 209 pound dress.

“I’d be overwhelmed if someone likeLady Gaga would consider wearing it,” Madine told the Metro.

While it pales in comparison to Gaga’s raw meat dress…. her wearing a dress made of hair isn’t too far fetched.

[Fashion Etc]