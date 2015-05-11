These Websites Will Tell You If the Ingredients in Your Products Are Harmful

If we lived in a perfect world, we’d be putting fruits and veggies on our face to clean it. While some organic companies are promoting just that, a majority of the beauty industry still uses ingredients that we can’t pronounce or understand.

Since you’re probably perplexed and frustrated while peeking at the back of your bottle of moisturizer or foundation, there are sources out there for you to find whether or not the ingredients in your beauty products are harmful to your skin and overall health in just the quick click of the mouse.

Of course we want you to be knowledgeable and safe, so we’re showing you some of our favorite sites that will provide with you all the information you need to get the low-down on all the products you use in a day.

