Yup, Botox Can Be Used Therapeutically

When many of us hear the word “Botox,” we call to mind images of well-off, mature, white ladies who may or may not have lost the ability to express emotions using their faces. But the truth is, Botox doesn’t just serve cosmetic purposes—there are plenty of therapeutic uses for it, too.

According to Dr. Ilan Danan, a physician and sports neurologist at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, California, botulinum toxin A is used in a wide variety of clinical settings for therapeutic benefit and relief.

The toxin can be injected into humans in extremely small concentrations and works by preventing signals typically released by nerve cells from reaching muscles, weakening the muscle in the process, Danan explains.

“In order for a muscle to contract, nerves release a neurotransmitter known as acetylcholine at the junction where the nerve cell meets the muscle cell,” he explains. “Acetylcholine attaches to receptors on the muscle cells and causes the muscle cells to contract or shorten. Administration of botulinum toxin results in a decrease in contraction of the muscle cells, allowing muscles to become less stiff.”

Ahead, seven therapeutic uses for Botox—because it can do a whole lot more than smooth out wrinkles.

Originally posted on SheKnows.