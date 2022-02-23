This Vibrating Massage Ball Is My Secret Weapon For Relieving Muscle Tension

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In transparency, I’m not a massive ~wellness girly~. I think lately, self-care has become so commodified that people feel obligated to spend the big bucks on facials, massages, treatments and the like. While I don’t necessarily buy into the big biz of self-care, I am a proponent of being good to myself, especially after particularly long, enervating weeks. And after this most recent New York Fashion Week, there was but one tiny gadget I turned to for a sense of relief: the Therabody Wave Solo.

I have a Theragun, but if I’m honest, it doesn’t get much use. Not only is it intense, but I find it tricky to use on hard-to-reach areas like my upper back, and I hate holding it up when I want to use it for longer periods of time. It’s also not that easy on the eyes, so it often gets shoved in some drawer where I’ll forget about it for ages.

But not the Therabody Wave Solo, which I’ve had for almost a year now. She’s the MVP of my wellness routine. Unlike the Theragun, the Wave Solo is a discrete little vibrating massage ball, one I can perch on any side table without it drawing too much attention. Hell, it looks like abstract home decor!

But this review isn’t about looks—it’s about how it makes me feel. This thing utilizes Therabody’s QuietRoll technology to emanate three speeds of powerful-but-quiet vibration that you can use to reduce tension, ease soreness and more. And because it’s so small and compact, you can use it pretty much anywhere.

Ever use a tennis ball or lacrosse ball to DIY a lower back massage? Take a seat and drop the Wave Solo behind you for the same impact, only better thanks to the intense vibration. I sit with the ball behind me for a few minutes each day and the payoff is absolutely mind-blowing.

After New York Fashion Week, when my feet are sore and swollen from running around in heels for hours on end, I turn on the ball and cradle it between my feet hands-free while I lounge on the couch or watch TV. It’s practically mindless, and it makes a major difference.

Last but not least, my partner and I use the Wave Solo as what we call the lazy masseuse. The idea of giving your boo a massage sounds romantic, but they usually aren’t all that great at actually messaging you effectively—not to mention it’s a lot of work for the partner playing masseuse. We find using the Wave Solo on one another easy and fun, and because there’s really no wrong or dangerous way to do it, there’s no pressure.