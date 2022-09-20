Therabody Just Launched a Slew of New Items Including Smart Goggles & a Revamped Massage Device—See Them Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a personal wellness junkie, I find no end in sight when it comes to the pleasure I experience learning about new, incredible technology that can allow us to feel, look, and sleep better. There’s something about bio-hacking about bodies to run in an optimal way that gets me very, very excited and this morning—I was exuberant. Therabody, a global leader in wellness technology and my personal favorite brand to use after a long gym session unveiled a line-up of new products that’ll make your head turn and allow you to really feel like you’re living in the 21st century. Like something out of Zenon, these devices are truly unlocking our mind-body connection and making sure our recovery from everyday life is as easy as possible.

This slew of new and innovative tech is purely science-based health and wellness to a tee. Therabody is inching towards having us all in line to purchasing their world-leading wellness based solutions. Check out some of our favorite items (including one I’m currently using on repeat!) below.

Therabody Smart Goggles Eye Massager

I tried these pre-launch at my home before bed and let me tell you, they absolutely work. These Therabody SmartGoggles work to ease your facial tension during the day and assist you in aiding relaxation so you can fall asleep a little easier at night. They work by using heat, vibration, and massage to relax your nervous system and put you in a less-tense mood. They’re also backed up with SmartSense, a “proprietary technology that uses your biometric data to optimize your experience.” I’m obsessed with them!

Therabody TheraGUN Pro Massage Device

Therabody continues to improve their oh-so popular Theragun Pro with smarter and quieter technology than ever—in fact, you can expect 20% less noise and a built-in OLED screen that displays routines to treat your body easier than ever before. The ultimate tool for your post-workout routine, this device speeds up recovery and provides much-needed pain relief to get you ready for your next gym session faster. Expect improvements in your performance, recovery, sleep, mobility, and stress. What else could you want, athlete or not?

Therabody’s new product suite just launched today, September 20th, on their website and are available to purchase now. And there aren’t only these two items ready to propell you onto your wellness journey—wearable recovery items, an electronic cupping device, and more.