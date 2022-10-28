This Cult-Fave Korean Beauty Brand Is Having Its First Sale EVER & Here’s What You Need

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since 2012, Charlotte Cho has been leading the way when it comes to Korean skincare. She and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Dave launched Soko Glam to bring the best of Korean beauty into our lives. They launched their own brand, Then I Met You, in 2018 and it’s been a hit since. The brand has never even done a sale — until now. Then I Met You’s Friends & Family sale is here but only for a few days short days.

If you’ve been wanting to try the best in Korean beauty technology, such as cleansing balms, tonics, lip masks and more, this is the sale you’ve been waiting for. In fact, Then I met You fans have been asking for a discount since the brand launched. Now, four years later, they can finally grab their favorite brand for 20 percent off. Shop some of our favorites below but there’s a lot more where this came from. The sale ends after the weekend and certain products have already sold out.

Birch Milk Refining Toner

Equal parts hydrating Korean toner and exfoliating Western acid treatment, this skin-refining toner brightens and clears pores.

The Giving Essence

Ellagic acid, black chokeberry and galactomyces work to brighten skin, hydrate and reduce the appearance of pores.

Calming Tide Gel Cream

Hydrate, stimulate collagen production and bolster the skin’s moisture barrier with this antioxidant-rich moisturizer. The gel formula feels almost cooling going on to calm any skin irritation.

Honey Dew Lip Mask

Antioxidant-rich honeydew, moisturizing squalane and honey come together in this luxe lip mask.

Rosé Resurfacing Facial Mask

A blend of 6 percent glycolic and lactic acid exfoliates dead skin cells and leaves skin silky smooth in just 15 minutes.