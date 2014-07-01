The 17 Worst Photoshop Fails of The Year (So Far)

It seems that just about every image we see in the media today is altered in some way. From magazine advertisements to online retailer product shots, photo editors everywhere are clearly taking the models-are-super-skinny thing to a whole new level—many times doing a laughably sloppy Photoshop job and somehow letting those images out for the public to view.

And then there’s celebrity Photoshop fails like Kylie Jenner‘s most recent Instagram picture where her legs were looking suspiciously skinny (and pixelated), and the rise of fashion bloggers clearly making themselves thinner before posting outfit pics to Instagram.

Now don’t get us wrong, we’re not completely knocking Photoshop. Sometimes it can be used for good—like nixing that forehead pimple from your wedding photos—but for the most part, we’re just seeing bad examples of what society believes people should look like.

The worst part about the extreme Photoshop craze we’re currently living with is that it’s really damaging to just about every woman’s self-esteem, regardless of age. To prove how obviously Photoshopped several models and celebrities and really are, click through the gallery above to see 17 of the worst Photoshop fails that we’ve seen in 2014 so far.

