The 17 Worst Photoshop Fails of The Year (So Far)

It seems that just about every image we see in the media today is altered in some way. From magazine advertisements to online retailer product shots, photo editors everywhere are clearly taking the models-are-super-skinny thing to a whole new level—many times doing a laughably sloppy Photoshop job and somehow letting those images out for the public to view.
And then there’s celebrity Photoshop fails like Kylie Jenner‘s most recent Instagram picture where her legs were looking suspiciously skinny (and pixelated), and the rise of fashion bloggers clearly making themselves thinner before posting outfit pics to Instagram.
Now don’t get us wrong, we’re not completely knocking Photoshop. Sometimes it can be used for good—like nixing that forehead pimple from your wedding photos—but for the most part, we’re just seeing bad examples of what society believes people should look like.
The worst part about the extreme Photoshop craze we’re currently living with is that it’s really damaging to just about every woman’s self-esteem, regardless of age. To prove how obviously Photoshopped several models and celebrities and really are, click through the gallery above to see 17 of the worst Photoshop fails that we’ve seen in 2014 so far.
Do you think it’s wrong for clothing companies, magazines, and celebrities to photoshop their images? Weigh in below!
On the sexy July 2014 cover of GQ Mexico, it looks like someone Photoshopped out Chrissy Teigen's nipples. The model even jokingly responded to the bad photoshop job on Twitter when she posted "I have no nipples. I draw them on with Sharpies each morning and sometimes I forget."
Popular retailer, Target, made a highly controversial Photoshop mistake when they photoshopped a "thigh gap" onto one of their bikini models in March 2014. Oh, and get a look at her arms and that interestingly sharp dagger coming out of her armpit. Totally normal.
While many models are on the thin side, we definitely don't think this Ann Taylor LOFT model actually has that thin of a waist. Oh, and where did her ribcage go?
For those of you going into photo editing, please take note from this Forever 21 product image: Make sure that the models waist matches with her hips because, you know, they're totally attached IRL.
Unless this selfie of Kim Kardashianwas taken in a funhouse mirror, it was more than likely it was Photoshopped. One commenter even wrote "Why do you keep photoshopping your pics? It’s so obvious when you do it.. I’m embarassed for you."
When this recent issue of Elle Magazine was released, people were quick to realize that a little something was wrong with Kate Upton's armpits. Why even Photoshop Kate Upton? Isn't she perfect enough?
Well, we're not sure what exactly happened to the arm of this model on The Limited's website, but clearly some photo editor needs a some practice (or new job).
Well, we figure that maybe this model had a really bad boob job, but then she probably wouldn't be modeling bikinis for ASOS. Must have been Photoshop.
Okay, either a hand is growing out of this Old Navy models waist or someone did a seriously embarassing Photoshop job on this advertisement that went public this March.
We totally love Lorde for doing this on her own: The "Royals" singer posted a tweet with the image above reading "i find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. remember flaws are ok :-)".
One of our favorite online retailers, Revolve Clothing, literally blurred this model's toes out earlier this month. We're not sure why, but hey, someone wasn't doing their job.
Maybe this Free People model got in a really bad leg shaving incident where she shaved off part of her thigh, but we're thinking a bad Photoshop editing job is more likely to blame.
Everyone was so excited to see Lena Dunham on the cover of Vogue—until the untouched photos were released. Photo editors Photoshopped Lena to the max making her appear thinner, smoother and all around more glamorous. The popular blog, Jezebel, was the website to premier the untouched photos after offering $10,000 to the first person who could give the images to the site.
While this Photoshop fail is debatable, we're seriously not sure what the heck is going on with the legs of Kate Upton, Camera Dias and Leslie Mann on the cover of The Other Woman.
Another part of the Kardashian Klan who was victim to a Photoshop mess, but maybe did this one herself. Kylie Jenner posted this pixely-leg photo to Instagram this month and then quickly deleted it to post a non-pixelated version of the photo—but not before the web got a hold of it, and the comments started rolling in.
Ugh, not again Vogue. Kim, Kanye and baby North West were either victims of a terrible photoshop job or Kanye is really Yeezus and is invisible in mirrors. The world may never know.
Not long after Lady Gaga's Versace advertisement was shown to the public, the original images were released and we really can't believe the Photoshop job that this photo editor performed on Gaga. Can you?