‘Vampire Diaries’ Torrey DeVitto Tells Us What’s In Her Bag

We are pretty sure Torrey DeVitto has it all. Silky hair, Angelina Jolie-worthy lips, recurring roles on both Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries, plus a marriage to TV’s hottest vampire, Paul Wesley.

So what does a rising star carry in her bag? We set out to do a bit of purse digging. From her collection of lip balms to her aversion to manicures we got all the details on Torrey’s “do’s” and “don’ts” of beauty on-the-go!

Click through the slideshow above and see why Torrey carries around everything from lip gloss to a bag of rice…yes, you read that right!