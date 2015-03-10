The Trick To Applying Facial Oils

When Miranda Kerr swore by rosehip oil for her glowing, flawless complexion, our ears perked right up. It seems that since then, face oils have become increasingly popular for their huge beauty benefits, and rightfully so. While the concept of adding oil to your face may scare some, we promise it’s worth a try.

The truth is, skin actually needs natural oils to maintain a healthy balance, but with constant washing and the use of drying products, it can quickly be stripped of that essential moisture. As a result, the skin goes into oil production-overload, causing an excess of oil on the face, and consequently, breakouts. That’s where face oils come in–these dry oils (keyword: dry) help calm the skin down so that it doesn’t have to produce extra oil and instead keeps a nice balance of moisture. Pretty cool, right?

Face oils also:

Have essential vitamins like A, C, and E

Pack in antioxidants for a brighter complexion

Help reduce the look of fine lines

Help even skin tone and reduce hyper-pigmentation

Restore skin cells

The best way to apply face oils for maximum beauty benefit is to pump one or two drops onto the palm of your hand, rub your hands together to warm up the oil, then press your hands onto your face, massaging slightly. This way, the skin absorbs the product. When you rub oil on as you do with a moisturizer, you just push it around unevenly and it sits on top of your skin. If you’re extra dry, you can layer your daily moisturizer on afterwards.

We recommend: Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil, KORA Organics Luxury Rosehip Oil, and Eminence Facial Recovery Oil.

