New Instagram Movement #TheToplessTour Inspires People to Take Off Their Shirts

While Instagram is a staple in many of our day-to-day lives, recently there’s been a lot of controversy with the social media platform. Earlier this month, singer Rihanna‘s account mysteriously disappeared after she posted some provocative photos leaving the world to wonder if Instagram may have deleted the singer’s account because her photos violated their terms and conditions.

Also, this past week Bruce Willis‘ daughter, Scout Willis, posted a photo of herself on Twitter walking the streets of New York City topless to protest that even though it is legal in some places to be in public sans shirt (New York City being one of those places) she is still not allowed to post that photo on Instagram.

However, one of the newest Instagram projects, #TheToplessTour, is becoming all the rage on the social media site. It began as a spontaneous idea and then a post on Instagram by three roommates, Olivia Edginton, Lydia Buckler and Ingvild Marstein Olsen from Greenwich, England where travelers are encouraged to take topless photos wherever they’re traveling.

The catch is that the photo is from the back. This doesn’t violate Instagram’s terms and conditions since there are no visible private areas, but it still allows people around the world the freedom to post topless photos. They now have over 21k followers on Instagram, 12k likes on their Facebook page and photo submissions from over 28 countries.

The creators said their project wasn’t started to be controversial. According to Edginton, the photos are symbolic and about opening your heart to the world, reported FOX News.

“The Topless Tour is the opening of your bare chest and heart to the world. Everyone is very proud of the message, our parents think it’s really refreshing for young women to be embracing who they are and love for their body,” she said.

Click through the slideshow to see some of the coolest #TheToplessTour Instagram photos!